 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Capitol Briefs: Farm Bureau urges Senate leaders to consider rural Missourians amid redistricting battle

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on January 25, 2022
  

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) urged Republican Senate leaders to consider rural Missourians amid the congressional redistricting fight. 

In a letter to Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden Tuesday, MOFB President Garrett Hawkens said a “loss of rural representation could weaken our communities.” 

“Efforts to dilute the impact of rural representation run counter to our state’s best interests,” Hawkins said. 

  • The legislative session, particularly in the upper chamber, kicked off with a fracas over the redistricting maps. The current proposal being worked on in the Senate would favor Republicans 6-2. Hardline conservatives want to see a 7-1 map. 
  • The Senate Select Committee on Redistricting passed the map out on Tuesday, with two Kansas City-area Democrats voting with the Republican leaders and two St. Louis-area Democrats voting with the Conservative Caucus members against the map. 
  • Missouri Right to Life’s Susan Klein argued for a 7-1 map in hearings on both sides of the Capitol. She has said Republicans need to draw a map that would send more anti-abortion individuals to Congress. 
  • Hawkins said: “When rural Missouri is strong, our entire state is strong. Our citizens are best served when their congressional districts reflect their local communities.” 

More from 2022 ElectionsMore posts in 2022 Elections »
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from Capitol BriefsMore posts in Capitol Briefs »
More from Capitol CultureMore posts in Capitol Culture »
More from CongressMore posts in Congress »
More from Conservation and AgricultureMore posts in Conservation and Agriculture »
More from HouseMore posts in House »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from Local IssuesMore posts in Local Issues »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from SenateMore posts in Senate »
More from WashingtonMore posts in Washington »