From pizza to brown sugar corn, your definitive guide to Missouri elected officials’ favorite Thanksgiving sides

The Missouri Times has the scoop — on side dishes that is. It is our pleasure to serve the 2021 definitive guide to Missouri elected officials’ favorite Thanksgiving side dishes. And some are quite … interesting.
Gov. Mike Parson
Macaroni and cheese and corn
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe
Anything that has beef in it. Stuffing with beef, beans with beef, rice with beef, etc.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft
Apple pie à la Mode
Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick
Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows on top
Auditor Nicole Galloway
Mashed potatoes
Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz
Sweet potatoes with brown sugar and marshmallows, but to tell the truth, I like them all.
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden
Mashed sweet potatoes
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo
My wife’s cousin’s corn that she makes with brown sugar
Sen. Lauren Arthur
As an Italian American, no Thanksgiving is complete without pasta and meatballs.
Sen. Jason Bean
Deviled eggs and mom’s cranberry sauce. My mom makes the best corn side dish!
Sen. Doug Beck
Dirty rice. We’ve been stuffing half of our turkey with that for the last 10 years.
Sen. Mike Bernskoetter
Mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole. The only thing I don’t care for is the sweet potatoes, but my favorites are the desserts, especially pecan pie.
Sen. Rick Brattin
Green bean casserole
Sen. Justin Brown
I guess I would say it all goes back to days when my grandparents were still here. My Grandmother and Grandfather Brown were poor dairy farmers but rich in family. I can still smell her fried chicken, turkey, and ham when my family would walk through her door on Thanksgiving. They had three boys, which all of them did well in their own right, but moved away from home like so many farm kids of that generation. So Thanksgiving and Christmas, like many families, was the only time of the year we were all together. When I say we, I mean cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. It was a special time that I miss and shaped me into who I am today. My dad, my uncles, and my grandfather would always rabbit hunt after our Thanksgiving meal. My dad carried on that tradition of the annual hunt for my boys and me. Now that my father has passed on, I look forward to carrying on the Brown tradition this year.
Sen. Eric Burlison
My mother’s chicken and dumplings.
Sen. Mike Cierpiot
Pumpkin pie, dressing, and turkey gravy
Sen. Sandy Crawford
Candied sweet potatoes
Sen. Bill Eigel
My mom’s turkey stuffing and jellied cranberry sauce. The stuff that comes in a can and can be sliced with a butter knife. It’s also the stuff that can outlast a nuclear winter if stored properly so win-win there.
Sen. Karla Eslinger
Dressing
Sen. Elaine Gannon
Sweet potatoes
Sen. Dan Hegeman
Cranberry salad
Sen. Denny Hoskins
Broccoli, rice, and cheese casserole
Sen. Lincoln Hough
Green bean casserole with a side of half of a sweet potato pie
Sen. Andrew Koenig
A turkey leg
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer
Cheesy potato casserole
Sen. Karla May
Sweet potatoes
Sen. Mike Moon
Sweet potato casserole topped with brown sugar and pecans (oven-baked) or green bean casserole or “trees and raisins” (a concoction of broccoli, raisins, onions, mayonnaise, and bacon)
Sen. Angela Mosley
I don’t have one favorite side. I have many equally tasty to me: macaroni and cheese, candied yams, greens, green bean casserole, and cabbage.
Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin
Brussel sprouts with bacon
Sen. Bob Onder
Mashed potatoes and turkey gravy
Sen. Greg Razer
Cornbread dressing *
Sen. Holly Rehder
Cornbread dressing *
Sen. Jeanie Riddle
Cornbread dressing
Sen. Steven Roberts
Sweet potato pie and macaroni and cheese
Sen. Jill Schupp
Roasted potatoes
Sen. Barbara Washington
Baked macaroni and cheese
Sen. Bill White
Stuffed mushrooms with lots of cheese
Sen. Paul Wieland
Green bean casserole
Sen. Brian Williams
Macaroni and cheese
House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher
Dressing
House Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade
My dad’s homemade rolls
Rep. Rasheen Aldridge
Creamy, cheesy macaroni and cheese
Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove
Sweet potatoes with pineapples and marshmallows
Rep. Phil Christofanelli
Sweet potatoes
Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman
Mashed potatoes
Rep. Bruce DeGroot
Green bean casserole
Rep. Shamed Dogan
Sweet potato pie
Rep. David Gregory
Paige’s stuffing
Rep. Bill Hardwick
Casey’s pizza
Rep. Tracy McCreery
Creamed corn casserole
Rep. Bill Owen
Stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce
Rep. Louis Riggs
Homemade noodles
Rep. Travis Smith
Cheesy potatoes
Rep. David Tyson Smith
Sweet potato soufflé
Rep. Curtis Trent
Cranberry sauce
Rep. Wayne Wallingford
Cranberry Sauce
And as for The Missouri Times team:
Scott Faughn
Bud Light
Kaitlyn Schallhorn
Sweet potato casserole with loads of brown sugar and macaroni and cheese
Cameron Gerber
Candied yams and lots of stuffing
*Sens. Razer and Rehder would like to stress that they like dressing, not stuffing — there’s a big difference.