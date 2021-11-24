From pizza to brown sugar corn, your definitive guide to Missouri elected officials’ favorite Thanksgiving sides

The Missouri Times has the scoop — on side dishes that is. It is our pleasure to serve the 2021 definitive guide to Missouri elected officials’ favorite Thanksgiving side dishes. And some are quite … interesting.

Gov. Mike Parson

Macaroni and cheese and corn

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe

Anything that has beef in it. Stuffing with beef, beans with beef, rice with beef, etc.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft

Apple pie à la Mode

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick

Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows on top

Auditor Nicole Galloway

Mashed potatoes

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz

Sweet potatoes with brown sugar and marshmallows, but to tell the truth, I like them all.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden

Mashed sweet potatoes

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo

My wife’s cousin’s corn that she makes with brown sugar

Sen. Lauren Arthur

As an Italian American, no Thanksgiving is complete without pasta and meatballs.

Sen. Jason Bean

Deviled eggs and mom’s cranberry sauce. My mom makes the best corn side dish!

Sen. Doug Beck

Dirty rice. We’ve been stuffing half of our turkey with that for the last 10 years.

Sen. Mike Bernskoetter

Mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole. The only thing I don’t care for is the sweet potatoes, but my favorites are the desserts, especially pecan pie.

Sen. Rick Brattin

Green bean casserole

Sen. Justin Brown

I guess I would say it all goes back to days when my grandparents were still here. My Grandmother and Grandfather Brown were poor dairy farmers but rich in family. I can still smell her fried chicken, turkey, and ham when my family would walk through her door on Thanksgiving. They had three boys, which all of them did well in their own right, but moved away from home like so many farm kids of that generation. So Thanksgiving and Christmas, like many families, was the only time of the year we were all together. When I say we, I mean cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. It was a special time that I miss and shaped me into who I am today. My dad, my uncles, and my grandfather would always rabbit hunt after our Thanksgiving meal. My dad carried on that tradition of the annual hunt for my boys and me. Now that my father has passed on, I look forward to carrying on the Brown tradition this year.

Sen. Eric Burlison

My mother’s chicken and dumplings.

Sen. Mike Cierpiot

Pumpkin pie, dressing, and turkey gravy

Sen. Sandy Crawford

Candied sweet potatoes

Sen. Bill Eigel

My mom’s turkey stuffing and jellied cranberry sauce. The stuff that comes in a can and can be sliced with a butter knife. It’s also the stuff that can outlast a nuclear winter if stored properly so win-win there.

Sen. Karla Eslinger

Dressing

Sen. Elaine Gannon

Sweet potatoes

Sen. Dan Hegeman

Cranberry salad

Sen. Denny Hoskins

Broccoli, rice, and cheese casserole

Sen. Lincoln Hough

Green bean casserole with a side of half of a sweet potato pie

Sen. Andrew Koenig

A turkey leg

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer

Cheesy potato casserole

Sen. Karla May

Sweet potatoes

Sen. Mike Moon

Sweet potato casserole topped with brown sugar and pecans (oven-baked) or green bean casserole or “trees and raisins” (a concoction of broccoli, raisins, onions, mayonnaise, and bacon)

Sen. Angela Mosley

I don’t have one favorite side. I have many equally tasty to me: macaroni and cheese, candied yams, greens, green bean casserole, and cabbage.

Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin

Brussel sprouts with bacon

Sen. Bob Onder

Mashed potatoes and turkey gravy

Sen. Greg Razer

Cornbread dressing *

Sen. Holly Rehder

Cornbread dressing *

Sen. Jeanie Riddle

Cornbread dressing

Sen. Steven Roberts

Sweet potato pie and macaroni and cheese

Sen. Jill Schupp

Roasted potatoes

Sen. Barbara Washington

Baked macaroni and cheese

Sen. Bill White

Stuffed mushrooms with lots of cheese

Sen. Paul Wieland

Green bean casserole

Sen. Brian Williams

Macaroni and cheese

House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher

Dressing

House Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade

My dad’s homemade rolls

Rep. Rasheen Aldridge

Creamy, cheesy macaroni and cheese

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove

Sweet potatoes with pineapples and marshmallows

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

Sweet potatoes

Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman

Mashed potatoes

Rep. Bruce DeGroot

Green bean casserole

Rep. Shamed Dogan

Sweet potato pie

Rep. David Gregory

Paige’s stuffing

Rep. Bill Hardwick

Casey’s pizza

Rep. Tracy McCreery

Creamed corn casserole

Rep. Bill Owen

Stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce

Rep. Louis Riggs

Homemade noodles

Rep. Travis Smith

Cheesy potatoes

Rep. David Tyson Smith

Sweet potato soufflé

Rep. Curtis Trent

Cranberry sauce

Rep. Wayne Wallingford

Cranberry Sauce

And as for The Missouri Times team:

Scott Faughn

Bud Light

Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Sweet potato casserole with loads of brown sugar and macaroni and cheese

Cameron Gerber

Candied yams and lots of stuffing

*Sens. Razer and Rehder would like to stress that they like dressing, not stuffing — there’s a big difference.