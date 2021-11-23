Capitol Briefs: Parson to travel to Israel, Greece on trade mission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson will spend the first part of December traveling to Israel and Greece on an international trade mission, his office announced Tuesday.

“As governor, I look forward to meeting with our partners in Israel and Greece to strengthen relationships and broaden our state’s global trade opportunities,” Parson said. “Countries around the world already purchase billions of dollars in Missouri-made products each year. We’re thrilled to again represent our state to international officials and companies while promoting Missouri as an ideal business location.”

Parson will be overseas for what will be his third international trade mission from Dec. 2-11. He will meet with representatives from companies with already exhibiting relationships in Missouri and those without to promote the state.

The governor went to France, Germany, and Switzerland during his first overseas trade mission in 2019. He then went to Australia later that same year.

The trip is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri non-profit organization.

In Israel, Parson’s meetings will include SIBAT, the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), and the Deputy Chief of Mission Michael Ratney of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. He will also participate in an ag-tech roundtable in Tel Aviv.

Parson is slated to receive economic briefings from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Embassy Israeli Country team.

While in Greece, Parson will be a keynote speaker at the Greek Economic Summit and participate in a roundtable discussion with Greek CEOs hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce.

Parson will meet with Geoffrey R. Pyatt, the U.S. Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic; representatives from agricultural startups; and the U.S. Consul General in Thessaloniki, Liz. Lee.

Israel accounted for nearly $54 million in exports in 2020 and Greece more than $12 million that same year, according to the Governor’s Office.