Galloway announces audits of 2 western school districts; reviews in Marshall and Smithville were initiated by citizen petition

Citizens with relevant information are encouraged to contact Auditor’s Office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that her office has begun audits of two school districts in western Missouri. The reviews of the Marshall School District and the Smithville R-II School District were requested through petitions submitted by residents of those districts.

“The petition audit process allows citizens to demonstrate that they want to be engaged in ensuring government accountability at all levels,” Auditor Galloway said. “The petitioners can be certain we will take their concerns seriously as we complete independent and thorough reviews of the operations and finances of both these school districts.”

Under Missouri law, the State Auditor`s office may be called on to audit a political subdivision of the state if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The petition audit from residents of the Marshall School District required 750 signatures; the audit of the Smithville R-II School District also required 750 signatures.

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in these audits or any other audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.