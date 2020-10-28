Galloway announces start of audit for Jefferson County Collector’s Office

State law requires an audit after a vacancy in a county collector’s office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that her office has started an audit of the Jefferson County Collector’s office, located in the county seat of Hillsboro. Audit work is currently underway.

Missouri law requires an audit be performed when a vacancy occurs in a county collector’s office. Former County Collector Beth Mahn resigned in September, and former Deputy Collector Michelle Worth was appointed to fill the vacancy.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597 or by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov.