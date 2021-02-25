Galloway launches audit of Oregon County government

Citizens with relevant information are encouraged to contact Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Oregon County, located in south-central Missouri. The most recent audit of Oregon County was issued in June 2016, with the county receiving an overall rating of good.

“This audit will serve as an independent review of the county’s processes and finances,” Auditor Galloway said. “If citizens have information that would be helpful to our audit of Oregon County, I encourage them to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.