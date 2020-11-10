Galloway releases audit of Dunklin County

Report makes recommendations for improving procedures by Sheriff, Prosecuting Attorney and other offices; audit receives overall rating of “good”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit of Dunklin County, located in southeast Missouri. The audit, which received an overall rating of “good”, includes recommendations for improvements to procedures in the offices of sheriff and prosecuting attorney, as well as to electronic security controls in several county offices.

“Audits help local officials identify and address concerns in government so they can better serve taxpayers,” Auditor Galloway said. “I am encouraged that Dunklin County officials have indicated they are taking the recommendations contained in this report seriously.”

The audit found the sheriff’s office has not reconciled commissary sales to the commissary inventory records, and that inmate accounts need better controls. The audit also found the prosecuting attorney’s office needs to prepare a monthly list of liabilities and reconcile the list to the available cash balance. The audit recommended the county commission review its use of a Medicare reimbursement plan, and work with other county officials to improve electronic security to protect county data.

The complete audit report is available here.