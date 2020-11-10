Ford picks Kansas City factory for new electric vehicles, adding 150 jobs

Ford Motor Company’s Kansas City Assembly Plant will produce the all-new E-Transit van, the company said Tuesday, creating 150 jobs and investing $100 million into the plant.

The new product is part of the company’s $11.5 billion investment in electrification through 2022.

“We’re taking our most iconic vehicles and using fully electric technology to deliver even more performance, productivity and capability for customers,” Kumar Galhotra, president of Americas and International Markets Group, said. “We are building out the North American manufacturing footprint to support this growth. This is just the first chapter with more new electric vehicles and more investment to come.”

Ford invested more than $300 million into the Kansas City plant to produce a new version of the F-150 earlier this year. The plant employs about 7,250 workers, according to the company, with around 6,900 hourly employees.

The company announced two more electric vehicles earlier this year: an electric version of the F-150 set to arrive in 2022 and the Mustang Mach-E, which is set to begin rolling out to customers next month. The E-Transit Van is scheduled to arrive late next year.

“Ford’s strategy is different – we are delivering affordable, capable electric vehicles in the heart of the retail and commercial market rather than six-figure status vehicles,” Galhotra said. “With the stunning Mustang Mach-E SUV, an all-electric F-150 and the new E-Transit, our first wave of EVs in North America will introduce a whole new generation to EVs.”

The company’s investments are part of its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The Kansas City facility is on the forefront of Ford’s first phase of North American electric vehicle plans, along with plants in Michigan, Canada, and Mexico.

“Our electric vehicle business is a dynamic source of growth,” said John Savona, vice president of North American manufacturing. “We’re setting ourselves up for profitable business now and in the future.”