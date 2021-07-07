Galloway releases audit of Henry County

Report receives overall rating of ‘good;’ makes recommendations to improve policies and procedures in several county offices

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit of Henry County, located in western Missouri. The audit received an overall rating of “good”, an improvement since a 2015 audit that found several reoccurring issues throughout county government.

The audit made recommendations to improve financial oversight in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office. The audit also recommended improved financial procedures within the Sheriff’s office and that the Sheriff conduct periodic inventories of seized property.

“An audit is a valuable tool for local officials to identify and address concerns in government so they can better serve taxpayers,” Auditor Galloway said. “I commend Henry County officials for taking the audit recommendations made in 2015 seriously and for continuing to improve the issues identified in this report.”

The complete audit report is available here.