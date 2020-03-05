Holly Rehder announces county coordinators for state Senate campaign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Holly Rehder’s campaign for state Senate has announced her grassroots coordinators in each county in the district. Rehder seeks to replace a term-limited Sen. Wayne Wallingford in the Southeast Missouri seat comprised of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Scott and Wayne Counties.

Longtime Cape Girardeau banker, Mr. Butch Holyfield, was recently announced as the new treasurer for Rehder’s campaign committee. He will also assist in grassroots efforts in the district.

Bollinger : Mrs. Laura Landewee of Leopold and Mrs. LaDonna McNeely of Marble Hill will serve as the county coordinators for Bollinger County. The Landewee family is active in their local church and in organizations throughout the area. Laura is a lifelong friend of Holly Rehder and has a background in banking. LaDonna McNeely and her husband, Buck, are active in their church and promoting and protecting the Second Amendment. They have one of the largest syndicated outdoors shows in the United States, The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely, going strong for 30 years.

Cape Girardeau : Mrs. Mary Caldwell will serve as one of the coordinators for Cape Girardeau County. Mary and her husband, John, live in Cape and are active in their church and community. Mary has a background in business and marketing. In addition, Mr. and Mrs. Stan and Kay Thompson will lead efforts in Jackson, where the Thompsons are business owners and active in the community. Kay is retired from the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse and Stan is Holly Rehder’s uncle.

Madison : Military veteran Ruth Ann Skaggs and her husband, Roger Stevens, are active in the Madison County Republican Club, work with local Law Enforcement as Range Officers for shooting events and serve as volunteers in a variety of community organizations. Ruth Ann and Roger are operators of two Missouri Century Farms and serve on their USDA Farm Services committee. They will lead efforts in Madison County on behalf of the campaign.

Perry : Mr. and Mrs. Allen and Pam Muench will lead efforts in the important swing county of Perry. Allen and Pam are small business owners and helped found the local Republican Club and are the lead organizers of the local GOP Headquarters in Perryville.

Scott : Mrs. Norma Miles and Mrs. Lisa Neumeyer, both of Sikeston, will serve as the county coordinators for Scott County. Mrs. Norma Miles is a longtime GOP activist and has been active in political campaigns in the area for many years. Local entrepreneur Lisa Neumeyer is also a longtime Rehder supporter and has helped lead efforts on her previous campaigns.

Wayne : Mr. and Mrs. Mike and Sue Henry of Silva will lead efforts in Wayne County for the Rehder campaign. Mike is a retired member of the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers Local No. 2; the couple is active in Harvest Baptist Church in Piedmont and serve as the county coordinators for Parson for Governor and other local efforts for the GOP.

The Rehder campaign is committed to a grassroots campaign that promotes the candidate’s commitments including promoting the Trump Agenda in Southeast Missouri, fighting the opioid epidemic, protecting innocent life and our 2nd amendment rights. For more details, visit www.hollyrehder.com.