House Hour by Hour Thursday, May 8

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Thursday, May 8.

10:00 Hour

The House gavelled in shortly after 10:00am

The journal was approved.

Rep. Riley moved for the suspension of Rule 98, allowing members on the floor to wear hats.

Points of personal privilege.

Introduction of special guests.

Reports from committee.

Announcements.

The House stands in recess until 6:00 PM

6:00 Hour

Quorum Call

Rep. Hovis moved for the adoption of SS#2 SCS HB 147. Multiple members inquired about the bill. The bill was adopted 133-4.

Rep. Hovis moved that SS#2 SCS HB 147 be third read and passed. The bill passed 134-4.

Rep. Myers moved for the adoption of SS SCS HB 225, A.A., E.C.. Multiple members inquired about the bill. Rep. Perkins called a point of order. The point of order was well taken. Rep. Riley moved for a PQ. The PQ passed 92-45. The bill was adopted 89 – 32.

Rep. Myers moved that SS SCS 225, A.A., E.C. be third read and passed 88-26.

Rep. Myers moved for the adoption of the emergency clause for SS SCS 225, A.A., E.C.

7:00 Hour

Rep. Keri Ingle inquired Rep. Myers about the emergency clause in a heated debate.

A point of order was called. The point of order was well taken, but the inquiry was allowed to continue.

Rep. Ingle spoke on the emergency clause. Multiple other members spoke on the emergency clause.

Rep. Myers made an inquiry during his close on the emergency close, which was unsuccessfully point of ordered by Rep. Proudie. The emergency clause was adopted 88-4.

Rep. Murphy moved for the adoption of SS SCS HB 121. Multiple members spoke on the bill. A point of order was called. The point of order was well taken. Inquires about the bill continued.

Rep. Proudie inquired Rep. Reed, criticising comments he had made during a previous inquiry. Another member of the Democrat caucus called a point of order on Rep. Proudie’s inquiry. The point of order was not well taken and Rep. Proudie continued her inquiry of Rep. Reed.

SS SCS HB 121 was adopted 133-2.

Rep. Myers moved that SS SCS HB 121 be third read and passed. The bill passed 136-1.

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption of CCR HCS SS SB 63, A.A. Multiple members spoke on the bill.

8:00

CCR HCS SS SB 63, A.A. was adopted 94-45

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR HCS SS SB 63, A.A. be third read and passed. The bill passed 94-44.

Rep. Hausman moved for the adoption of HCS SS SB 43 and moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1. The amendment was adopted. Rep. Hausman also moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2.

Rep. Myers moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1 to House Amendment 2. The amendment to the amendment was not adopted.

Rep. Riley moved for a PQ. The PQ passed 90-45

Rep. Riley moved for a second PQ. The PQ passed 91-47

HCS SS SB 43 was adopted 126-14

Rep. Hausman moved for that HCS SS SB 43 be third and passed. The bill passed 123-14

Rep. Cook moved for the adoption of HCS SB 189, E.C. and moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1. The amendment was passed.

Rep. Collins moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2. Multiple members spoke on the amendment.

9:00 Hour

The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Roberts moved for the adoption of House Amendment 3. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Hovie moved for the adoption of House Amendment 4. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Seitz moved for the adoption of House Amendment 5. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Christ moved for the adoption of House Amendment 6. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Irwin moved fort the adoption of House Amendment 7. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Haley moved for the adoption of House Amendment 8. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Knight moved for the adoption of House Amendment 9. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Byrnes moved for the adoption of House Amendment 10. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Griffith moved for the adoption of House Amendment 11. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Phelps moved for the adoption of House Amendment 12. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Schulte moved for the adoption of House Amendment 13. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Crossley moved for the adoption of House Amendment 14. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Seitz moved for the adoption of House Amendment 15. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Sassman moved for the adoption of House Amendment 16. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Wolfin spoke on the bill and criticised the body for undermining the constitution when adding amendments to the underlying bill. A point of order was called on Rep. Wolfin but was not well taken.

Rep. Williams moved for the adoption of House Amendment 17. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Martin moved for the adoption of House Amendment 18. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Smith moved for the adoption of House Amendment 19. A written role call was requested. The amendment was not adopted.

10:00 Hour

Rep. Taylor moved for the adoption of House Amendment 20. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Reedy moved for the adoption of House Amendment 21. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Stinnett moved for the adoption of House Amendment 22. The amendment was adopted.

HCS SB 189, E.C. was adopted.

Rep. Cook moved that HCS SB 189, A.A., E.C. be third read and passed 118-21-1.

Rep. Cook moved for the adoption of the emergency clause. The clause passed 127-7-1.

Announcements

The House stands in recess until such time as conference committee reports on HBs 2-13 and HB 17 are distributed or 7:00am, whichever is earlier, the stand adjourned until 10:00am, Friday, May 9, 2025.