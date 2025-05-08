Senate Hour by Hour Thursday, May 8

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Thursday, May 8.
10:00 Hour
The Senate gaveled in
Prayer and Pledge
Roll Call
Senator Luetkemeyer dispensed with reading of the journal
Senator Luetkemeyer moved that the Senate standing recess until 1:00 pm.
2:00 Hour
The Senate gavelled in shortly after 2:00 pm
Senator Beck was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 516
Senator Beck motioned for a quorum call
Senator Schroer moved that HB 516 be taken up for third reading and passage. He also moved for the adoption of the Senate substitute.
Senator Carter inquired Senator Schroer
Senator McCreery inquired Senator Schroer
Senator McCreery inquires Senator Roberts
Senator McCreery inquired Senator Mosley
Senator Mosley inquired Senator Schroer
3:00 Hour
Senator Williams inquired Senator Schroer
The bill was adopted.
Senator Schroer moved the HB 516 be taken up for third reading and passage. The bill passed 32-0
The Senate stands in recess until 5:00 pm