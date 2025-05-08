Senate Hour by Hour Thursday, May 8

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Thursday, May 8.

10:00 Hour

The Senate gaveled in

Prayer and Pledge

Roll Call

Senator Luetkemeyer dispensed with reading of the journal

Senator Luetkemeyer moved that the Senate standing recess until 1:00 pm.

2:00 Hour

The Senate gavelled in shortly after 2:00 pm

Senator Beck was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 516

Senator Beck motioned for a quorum call

Senator Schroer moved that HB 516 be taken up for third reading and passage. He also moved for the adoption of the Senate substitute.

Senator Carter inquired Senator Schroer

Senator McCreery inquired Senator Schroer

Senator McCreery inquires Senator Roberts

Senator McCreery inquired Senator Mosley

Senator Mosley inquired Senator Schroer

3:00 Hour

Senator Williams inquired Senator Schroer

The bill was adopted.

Senator Schroer moved the HB 516 be taken up for third reading and passage. The bill passed 32-0

The Senate stands in recess until 5:00 pm