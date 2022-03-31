Jeff Myers announces campaign for Missouri House

WARRENTON, Mo. — Former state trooper and businessman Jeff Myers has filed to run for state representative in Eastern Missouri. Hailing from Warren County, Myers is running as a Republican and will be on the primary ballot on August 2nd. The district includes all of Warren County and the eastern portion of Montgomery.

“I am a proud Republican and I am looking forward to being part of the Red Wave here in Missouri,” said Myers. “Democrats’ policies have failed: gas and grocery prices are skyrocketing and chaos is wreaking havoc across the globe. It’s time to put conservative leadership back in charge—that’s just as important on the state level as it is on the national level.”

Myers is a lifelong Missourian and a recently retired trooper for the Missouri State Highway Patrol after almost 30 years of service. A 19 year member of the Missouri State Trooper Association, Myers served as vice president for the majority of his tenure. His background in law enforcement gives him an inside view to the effects of “defunding” the police. Myers is also the owner of two local businesses: a firearms training company and a garage door installment company.

“When radicals demand we ‘defund the police,’ all they are really doing is empowering criminals. Believe me, I know this firsthand. Law enforcement is what stands between law abiding citizens and bad actors intending harm. I will always stand with those who risk their lives to keep us safe. Likewise, I will always support your rights to gun ownership and self protection. That’s why I work as a firearms and gun safety instructor. As a conservative, I believe all our rights begin at conception and will always defend the sanctity of life in all its stages.”

Myers is active in his faith and is involved with the Calvary Orphan Outreach and Greater Love Ministries that serve in Uganda to help orphaned children know of God’s love for them through vital acts of service. He also volunteers as coordinator for Financial Peace University hosted through Calvary Chapel in Troy.

“My faith in Jesus Christ guides my actions in everything I do. I am running to ensure our Christian values are preserved here in Missouri. I will fight for quality education that is free of socialist propaganda and will stand firm in upholding our Constitution. Evil prospers when good people are idle. I will work hard every day in the Capitol advocating for conservative policies.”

Jeff and his wife, Julie, both graduates of Warrenton High School, have been married 30 years and are the proud parents of two adult children. They enjoy spending their spare time volunteering with their church and remaining active in their community.

Jeff Myers has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.