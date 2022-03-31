Duell Lauderdale announces candidacy for HD 103

O’FALLON, Mo. — Conservative Republican Duell Lauderdale, 30, of O’Fallon has announced his candidacy for Missouri House District 103. When Lauderdale filed, he was joined by wife Perla Lauderdale and State Representatives Adam Schwadron and Michael Davis. Mike Sommer, local CPA and Treasurer for the Saint Charles County GOP, will serve as campaign treasurer.

“I’m running for state representative because it is more important than ever for principled conservatives to take action instead of just talking about it. I will work relentlessly to stop Biden’s radical liberal agenda which is harming Americans economically, scapegoating our brave law enforcement officers, and setting America on a dangerous, destabilizing path,” Lauderdale said.

Born and raised in Saint Charles County, Lauderdale attended Francis Howell Central High School before going on to graduate from the University of Missouri with a degree in Political Science and Anthropology. He has been a tireless advocate for conservative causes in the area by serving as a member of the Saint Charles County Republican Central Committee from 2017-2019 and as Vice-Chair of the Missouri Republican Liberty Caucus since 2018.

Lauderdale has served as staff for five conservative Republican legislators in the Missouri House over the last six years, including roles as Secretary of the House Committees on Homeland Security and Higher Education. New legislators face the uphill battle of learning how to draft legislation and move it through the legislative process. His experience in the capitol will enable him to be an effective advocate for citizens of the district from his first day in office.

“While we have had Republican supermajorities in the legislature going back for several years now, conservative Missourians around the state don’t feel like there’s much to show for it. After two years of COVID tyranny at many levels of Missouri government, a historically large gas tax

increase, and state budgets that spend more with each passing year, it’s clear that electing Republicans alone is not enough to institute a conservative agenda,” said the candidate. “We must elect Republicans who fight for the principles of limited government, minimal taxation, and the God-given rights enshrined in our state and US Constitutions. I will fight for these principles.”

To learn more about Duell’s campaign, please visit his website at LauderdaleforMissouri.com

Lauderdale has retained Survey Saint Louis to serve as consultants for his campaign.