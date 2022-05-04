Jessica Levsen announces candidacy for HD 62

Harrisonville, MO — Longtime Cass County resident and real estate agent Jessica Levsen has announced her candidacy for state representative for the new 62nd district, which includes portions of Cass and Bates Counties. Levsen officially filed for the seat in February on the first day of filing with the secretary of state’s office.

As a mother of 5, Jessica is deeply concerned with the “woke” liberal policies that seek to indoctrinate and divide our children. In Jefferson City, Jessica will fight to ban dangerous policies like “Critical Race Theory” from Missouri classrooms.

“I’ve sent some of my kids to public school, some to private school, and even home schooled them,” said Levsen. “Education is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. That’s why I strongly support educational freedom for our students.”

Jessica cherishes life and will fight for the most innocent among us, making Missouri the most Pro-Life state in the country. “My life hasn’t been picture perfect. I know what it’s like to struggle, to wonder how you’ll be able to take care of your children. It’s those experiences that I will take with me to Jeff City as I fight for the families of our district.”

Levsen is a 30-year resident of Cass County and has a deep understanding of needs of our community. Growing up, she lived in lived in Freeman, Drexel, Harrisonville, Belton, Raymore, and Garden City and attended Cass Midway, Drexel, and Harrisonville School Districts.

“There is not a single candidate in the race who has a better understanding of the needs of our communities,” said Levsen. “I’m proud to have grown up and raised my family in Cass County. No one will be a bigger advocate for the people of Cass and Bates than me.”

Jessica is the second of seven children and comes from a farming background. Growing up in a big family in rural Missouri, Jessica was instilled with a sense of hard work and conservative values. We’ll be able to count on Jessica to protect our freedoms and be a conservative check on growing government.

“Being a real estate agent, you get to be a part of that home-buying family’s life for a split second. You learn what’s important to them, what struggles they’re going through,” said Levsen. “Right now families are struggling with massive inflation, which includes the high cost of gas. I would never support raising the gas tax on families at a time like this.”

In her spare time, Levsen enjoys spending time with her children and tries to fit in weight lifting and hiking when she can. She has retained Victory Enterprises as her campaign consultant.