‘Women for Schmitt’ group includes Kay Hoflander, Cindy O’Laughlin

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has announced another coalition of supporters for his run for U.S. Senate.

Schmitt is vying for the senate seat left open by Senator Roy Blunt who is retiring this year.

The Women for Schmitt coalition includes 18 women, including for Missouri GOP chair Kay Hoflander and Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin.

“It is my honor and privilege to serve as the statewide chair of Women for Schmitt and serve alongside amazing women from across the Show-Me State. Eric Schmitt is a conservative leader with a proven track record of fighting for Missouri, and we know Eric Schmitt is best equipped to lead Missouri and our nation during these troubling times. That’s why Missouri women are choosing Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate,” said Hoflander.

“I am honored to have the support of so many Missouri women who have been leaders in our party. They bring excitement, energy, and enthusiasm to our America First campaign,” Schmitt said. “Women across the state are critical in ensuring that Missouri’s open Senate seat stays red for decades to come and I am proud to have them fighting with us to save America.”

In April, Schmitt’s campaign announced a “Parents for Schmitt Coalition” which consisted of various parents who backed his run for the seat.

The race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat is tight. Along with Schmitt, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, state Sen. Dave Schatz, attorney Mark McCloskey, and former Gov. Eric Greitens are among the GOP field of contenders.

The Democratic candidates include Trudy Busch Valentine, daughter of the famous beer magnate August Anheuser Busch Jr., and veteran Lucas Kunce.

Primaries for the race are set for Aug. 2 with the general election on Nov. 8.