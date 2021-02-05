Kirk Andrews selected as Evergy executive vice president

After spending a year on its board of directors, Kirk Andrews will fill the role of executive vice president and CFO of Evergy Inc. later this month.

“Over the last year, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Evergy’s leadership team and board,” Andrews said in a statement. “I know firsthand that this is a company building tremendous momentum behind an energizing vision for the future.”

Andrews will fill the role effective Feb. 22, replacing Tony Somma in the position. Andrews joined the board last March and served on its Strategic Review and Operations Committee.

The committee helped develop Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP), which would allow Evergy to increase its investment in grid modernization and renewable energy. The funds are expected to support 5 to 6 percent annual rate base growth through 2024. Andrews said the plan was a priority for Evergy and for his new role.

“I am excited to join Evergy’s leadership team to help bring this plan to life in a way that creates value for all of Evergy’s key stakeholders,” Andrews said. “The STP is a straightforward and highly executable plan, focused on cost management and investment in infrastructure modernization and renewables, enabling the company to advance its key objectives of reliability, affordability, and sustainability.”

Evergy CEO and President David Campbell praised Andrews’ work on the board and the new plan.

“Kirk has a track record of outstanding leadership as a chief financial officer and a wealth of knowledge and experience, including in the areas of corporate transformation, performance management, and renewable energy strategy,” Campbell said. “As an Evergy board member, he played an integral role in the formation of our STP. Kirk clearly stands out as the best person for this role. I am very excited for Kirk to join our executive team and help us to successfully execute the STP and advance the interests of all stakeholders and the communities we serve.”

Andrews also serves as executive vice president and CFO of NRG Energy. He joined the company in 2011 after a 15-year career in financial services. He is a former managing director of Citigroup Global Markets’ North American Power Investment Banking group.