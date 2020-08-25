League of Women Voters recognizes new Tri-Lakes League

The Tri-Lakes League of Women Voters is the nation’s newest local League. Thirteen members of the new League will work to educate and empower voters in Taney and Stone counties.

Ginger Witty of Branson is President of the new local League, which the Board of the Directors of the League of Women Voters (LWVUS) just recognized as Missouri’s ninth League.

“I’m thrilled that we received this recognition in time to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment!” Witty said. “We have a very dedicated and enthusiastic group of members who have been working diligently this past year to register and educate voters. We are honored to officially join this illustrious organization.”

“In our second century, the League of Women Voters of Missouri is proud to be growing,” said state President Evelyn Maddox. “We welcome members of the Tri-Lakes LWV whose commitment to fulfilling the requirements for recognition in this pandemic year demonstrated a strong commitment to our mission of Empowering Voters and Defending Democracy.”

The process started in March 2019 when the Missouri board appointed members Marjorie Bramer and Joan Gentry from the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri to assist a group of individuals interested in forming a new League in the Branson area.

The League of Women Voters of Missouri is a nonpartisan political organization that was founded in October 1919, almost a year before the 19thAmendment was ratified. Other local Leagues are in Metro St. Louis, Columbia-Boone County, Kansas City/Jackson, Clay and Platte counties, Southwest Missouri, Sedalia-Pettis County, Mexico, Moberly-Randolph County and Cape Girardeau. A new group is working toward recognition in the Greater Joplin area.