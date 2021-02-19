Lee’s Summit partners with United WE to increase women representation in government

Lee’s Summit is teaming up with United WE, a Kansas City-based nonpartisan organization, to increase women representation on boards and commissions in the city.

“Women representation on boards and commissions has been a priority for me since I took office as mayor,” Mayor Bill Baird, elected in April 2018, told reporters during a virtual press conference Thursday.

“We do our best to facilitate a welcoming and inclusive environment with social media, word of mouth, and engaging our community partners, such as the Chamber of Commerce. But with the help of United WE and the Appointments Project, we will team up with the experts to identify and empower women in order to diversify our boards and commissions, to strengthen and enrich the lives of all in our city,” he continued.

Baird said about 40 percent of the 23 board and commission appointments in his city are women — and he wants to see that number increase to at least 50 percent, or more reflective of the city’s population.

United WE’s Appointments Project was established in 2014 and “serves as a talent bank, advisor, and advocate for women seeking opportunities in local leadership positions,” President and CEO Wendy Doyle said. But it also serves as a resource for elected officials, she said.

“Our research showed us that women don’t become civically engaged because they weren’t being asked. As a result, we created the Appointments Project so local boards and commissions could reflect the communities they serve,” Doyle said. “With the help of partners like Mayor Baird, we are addressing the gender disparities in local leadership and able to make real changes in our communities.”

Since its establishment, the Appointments Project has placed more than 140 women on boards and commissions, including 28 percent women of color, according to data from United WE.

“We know that achieving gender equality in public service won’t just benefit women, it will benefit everyone in Lee’s Summit by improving government and decision making,” Doyle said.

The city is partnering with the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce with the initiative as well. Chamber President Matt Baird said the project coincides with his organization’s mission of diversity — especially as the city grows.

A free public training event is scheduled for March 4 at noon virtually to help women who are interested in the application process.

Located just southeast of Kansas City, Lee’s Summit has a population just shy of 100,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. About 51.5 percent of the population is female.

United WE was formerly known as the Women’s Foundation before it rebranded last year as its footprint spread more on the national level. Through its Appointments Project, United WE has partnered with mayors in Pennsylvania and Texas as well.