LTE: A Commonsense Fix for Missouri’s Civil Justice System

In Missouri, we like to think our laws are built on common sense. When something is not working the way it should, you fix it. And when someone finds a loophole, you close it.

Right now, Missouri’s civil justice system has a loophole that needs attention. That is why House Bill 2927 filed this year by Representative Cameron Parker to address the problem deserves our support.

A few years ago, the Missouri legislature stepped in to deal with an issue involving settlement demands in insurance cases. Lawmakers recognized the problem and passed reforms in 2017 to bring more structure and fairness to the process. The goal was simple: Settlement negotiations should be clear, transparent, and focused on resolving claims rather than creating traps.

For a while, that reform helped.

But over time, a new tactic has appeared. Instead of using time limited demands, some attorneys now issue what are called untimed demands. These demands do not include a clear deadline or a clear path for resolving the claim. They can sit out there indefinitely, leaving both sides uncertain about how to move forward.

That uncertainty does not help anyone.

When the rules are unclear, disputes drag on longer than they should. Cases that could have been resolved through negotiation sometimes end up in court. When that happens, costs go up for everyone involved.

Businesses face higher legal expenses. Insurance companies adjust their premiums to account for the added risk. In the end, families and consumers often feel the impact through higher costs in their daily lives.

That is why the current proposal to close this loophole makes sense.

Demand reform would simply restore clarity to the process. It would make sure that settlement demands are structured in a way that gives all parties a clear understanding of what is being requested and how to respond. When expectations are clear, it becomes much easier to resolve legitimate claims through good faith negotiations.

What this proposal does is reduce unnecessary confusion and help the system work the way it was intended to work.

For those of us in places like Wayne County, fairness and accountability still matter. We expect people to deal with each other honestly, and we expect our laws to encourage that kind of behavior. When the rules are clear, people are far more likely to resolve disputes without long and expensive legal battles.

That is good for our courts, good for our businesses, and good for Missouri families.

Closing this loophole is not a radical change. It is simply a practical step that helps ensure Missouri’s civil justice system stays focused on fairness, transparency, and resolving real disputes. Sometimes good policy is not complicated. Sometimes it is just common sense.