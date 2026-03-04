Press Release: Bill Hardwick Files for Missouri Senate District 16

Dixon, MO – Iraq War Veteran, former prosecutor, and Missouri State Representative Bill Hardwick, has officially filed to be the Republican nominee in the 16th State Senate District in Missouri, which includes Dent, Laclede, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Wright County.

Since being elected in 2020, Hardwick has been a conservative leader in the legislature standing out from his peers for helping working families, growing the economy, fighting the COVID mandates, defending the Second Amendment and our Constitutional rights, and supporting Veterans, law enforcement, and first responders.

“We are going to encourage the next generation of Missouri farmers and support Missouri agriculture. I want to help technological innovation and growth at Missouri S&T in Rolla, protect the existing mission and find new opportunities for Fort Leonard Wood, and make life easier for manufacturers and small businesses in Lebanon. I want to support our rural public schools, get them more resources, and give every child the best chance to succeed. I want our entire district to succeed and prosper, “said Hardwick. “This is what I know for a fact: if I’m elected State Senator, our district will have the hardest working Senator in Missouri.”

Hardwick is consistently rated as one of the most conservative members of the General Assembly, often voting against measures being pushed by the Jefferson City establishment.

“I don’t think I need to do what’s popular in Jefferson City; I think I need to do what’s right for the people. We don’t need thousands of new laws that take away our freedom. We don’t need a perfect person who is afraid people won’t like them, we need a good man who won’t back down,” stated Hardwick. “I will stand and filibuster to protect homeschoolers; I will stand and filibuster against gun control; I will stand and filibuster to stop these endless mandates and data collection measures that are hidden in unconstitutional omnibus bills. Is there anyone who cares about people who are struggling? I am running to be their advocate and their champion and their Senator. Make no mistake about it: I am running for the Senate to fight.”

Hardwick believes in individual freedom, limited government, fiscal responsibility, and the dignity and worth of human life.

“I believe we should stand up to protect innocent life and innocent children, and what we say about one category of life, unborn children, speaks to whether or not any of our lives matter at all,” said Hardwick. “I am not ashamed to be pro-life.”

Bill Hardwick has served 24 years in the Missouri National Guard as an enlisted soldier and engineer officer. He led combat patrols in Baghdad, Iraq and has served in numerous leadership positions including platoon leader, company commander, and battalion commander. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia and earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri School of Law.

Find out more about the campaign, issues, and upcoming events at billhardwick.com