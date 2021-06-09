MAC Executive Board begins search for new executive director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Executive Board of the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) begins its search for a new executive director for the association.

MAC President Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk and Election Authority, will lead the executive board in the process of hiring a new executive director with a preferred start date of Sept. 1, 2021. The association has published its request for qualifications (RFQ) on its website at mocounties.com and expects qualified candidates to respond to President Taylor by close of business on June 25, 2021. Responses to the RFQ, including resumes and CVs, can be sent to Taylor at acclerk@atcomo.org.

“The executive board has worked with the staff, association leadership, and the MAC Board of Directors to make sure that the RFQ will seek the most qualified individual to lead the association in a positive direction,” Taylor said.

Applicant submissions for the position will be reviewed by the executive board in late June before interviews for the position start in July. The executive board expects to finalize contracts in late July or early August before making a recommendation to the full board of directors at the association’s summer board meeting on Aug. 12.

The new executive director will take over for Dick Burke, who has served as executive director for the association since 1999 and is set to retire on Aug. 1.

Founded in 1972, MAC is a non-profit lobbying alliance of more than 1,450 county administrative and elected officials who work to improve local services for Missouri’s taxpayers. Headquartered in Jefferson City and governed by a board of directors, MAC promotes passage of priority bills and monitors other legislation before the General Assembly and Congress to assess any effects on the state’s 114 counties. The association also provides training resources during spring and fall annual meetings, and operates a self-insured workers’ compensation insurance program for county officials and their employees.