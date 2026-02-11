MAPA Names Sen. Jill Carter 2025 Legislative Champion

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (MAPA) has named Sen. Jill Carter its 2025 Legislative Champion, citing her role in advancing Senate Bill 43 during the most recent legislative session.

SB 43, which was signed into law by the governor, makes a series of statutory changes related to child protection, crime victims, and criminal procedure. According to MAPA, the legislation addressed several issues the organization identified as priorities, including provisions affecting child abuse investigations, the admissibility of certain evidence in cases involving child victims, civil actions related to childhood sexual abuse, enforcement tools in human trafficking cases, juvenile court procedures, and crime victim compensation.

In a statement, Tim Garrison, executive director of MAPA and the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services, said Carter played a key role in guiding the bill through the legislative process.

“Senator Carter was instrumental in advancing one of MAPA’s top priority bills last session,” Garrison said. “SB 43 reflects her commitment to protecting children and victims while ensuring prosecutors have clear, workable laws to hold offenders accountable.”

During the session, Carter worked with prosecutors, victim advocates, child welfare professionals and fellow lawmakers as the measure moved through committee hearings and floor debate.

MAPA members recognized Carter at the organization’s Annual Legislative Conference in Jefferson City this week. The conference brings together prosecutors from across Missouri to meet with legislators and discuss issues related to public safety and the administration of justice.

Carter’s recognition will be added to MAPA’s Legislative Champions plaque at the association’s offices in Jefferson City.

Founded in 1969, MAPA represents Missouri’s 115 elected prosecuting and circuit attorneys, along with approximately 400 assistant prosecuting attorneys and investigators. The organization works on legislation and policy affecting Missouri’s criminal justice system.