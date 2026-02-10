Press Release: Independence businessman Michael Young running for Missouri House

INDEPENDENCE, MO — Today, local business owner Michael Young announced his candidacy for state representative in District 21. With a passion for community, Young will bring a fresh approach to the politics-as-usual attitude that has plagued the Missouri Capitol for years.

“Now is the time for practical leadership in state government,” stated Young. “People are tired of being ignored and divided by arbitrary attributes. While career politicians and lobbyists rub elbows at fancy banquets, everyday Missourians are struggling to make ends meet. Right here in Independence people are at risk of losing their homes due to outrageous taxation rates and frivolous government spending. Our government’s priorities are all out of order. It’s time to put hardworking families back at the forefront.”

Young’s platform revolves around a “people over parties” approach to politics, including key topics such as defending constitutional liberties, providing economic relief, supporting first responders, and seeking common sense over extremism. As the owner of Miracle Method Surface Refinishing of KC (a remodelling company) and Vertical Care (an aviation detailing company), as well as a father of four, he knows the struggles facing families and small businesses in these turbulent times.

“Now is not the time for political tug-of-war or point-scoring. We need leaders who will stand up to any legislator showing more interest in empty rhetoric than problem-solving—regardless of party. I will be a voice for all workers who feel abandoned by our state officials. I believe Missouri thrives when our working class thrives. That’s what my campaign is focused on: uplifting and building our community.”

Young remains active in the community through his service on the planning commission, Resource Health board, and the city’s FIFA World Cup Advisory Committee. He and his wife of 30 years, Denise, enjoy spending time with friends over good food chatting about how to build a better culture and community when they aren’t spending time with their eleven beautiful grandchildren. He hopes they will inherit an Independence that remains full of opportunity and prosperity.

“The American Dream isn’t dead, but it is being strangled by bureaucracy and the political class. Red or blue, conservative or liberal—we are all Missourians with bills to pay and mouths to feed. I want my grandchildren to inherit a Missouri where hard work is rewarded, not stifled or punished. I will hold both parties accountable to facts, reason, and our Constitution. That’s not a tagline; it’s a promise.”

Michael Young is running to secure the Republican Party’s nomination in the August primary election and face off against the Democratic incumbent in November. He has already begun speaking with voters to hear their thoughts and concerns for the district.