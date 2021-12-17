Maryville businesswoman Holly Cronk to run to replace term-limited Rep. Allen Andrews

Holly Cronk has announced her campaign for State Representative in Missouri House District 1. Cronk hopes to replace Rep. Allen Andrews, who is term limited. Holly and her husband, Scott Cronk, have been married for 36 years and have three children, one grandson and another on the way. Cronk is a local businesswoman and passionate promoter for Maryville small businesses and local tourism. She manages the “Make it Maryville” Facebook Page, in an effort to bolster local small businesses and tourism. She also led the successful movement to allow non-resident participation on the Maryville Tourism Committee.

When COVID shut down local Maryville businesses, Cronk turned her storefront, Ferluknat Farm, into a mask-making factory and was successful in organizing a contingency of local volunteers to produce masks. This network involved delivery of precut kits delivered to locals that were then picked up when they were completed. All the time, materials and postage were donated by people all over the United States, although many were from the local community. In nine months, from March to November 2020, a total of 25,699 masks were produced and delivered all over the US, Canada, the United Kingdom and The Virgin Islands completely free to those receiving them.

Cronk is the director for the Northwest Missouri Docudrama, a board member for the Nodaway County Fair and is active and supports other community projects. The Cronk family is a military family, with two children and their spouses currently serving or have served, including deployment. She has served as a leader for the Family Readiness Group for the 129th Field Artillery. Cronk has a wide background in construction, gas and oil pipeline, healthcare and has spent 17 years in an administrative capacity in education. Cronk is looking forward to listening to those she will serve and to share her stand on the issues the state faces in the coming years.

“I am staunchly pro-life and pro Second Amendment,” said Cronk. “It is a great honor and privilege to be involved in this community and this effort is an extension of that. The support my campaign has received has been overwhelming and deeply humbling,” said Cronk. “I very much look forward to meeting with and listening to all the groups and organizations who will be involved in my campaign.”

Cronk has chosen Axiom Strategies to help with her campaign efforts.