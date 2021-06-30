Missouri celebrates state team member appreciation month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Earlier this month, Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation recognizing June 2021 as the State Team Member Appreciation Month for the State of Missouri. Each year, state agencies recognize the efforts of their employees who enhance and improve the quality of life for Missouri citizens. Governor Mike Parson also honored State of Missouri team members who were recipients of the Missouri State Employees of the Month from May 2019 to December 2020. This is a monthly award and recipients of the award are employees who have been recognized for providing outstanding service as a state employee for the citizens of Missouri.
“It is an honor to recognize June as State Team Member Appreciation Month,” said Governor Parson. “The great work our team members do each and every day shows their commitment to being the best public servants for the people of Missouri. I congratulate our State Employee of the Month recipients for representing the best of state government and thank them for their dedication to our state.”
“Our state team members overcame tremendous challenges this past year, yet never wavered in their dedication to serving the public. It was through their unity and determination that our workforce overcame these obstacles,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman. “We are also so proud of our state employees of the month. These honorees are outstanding public servants and have made real differences in the lives of others.”
2019 State Employees of the Month honorees
Mary Gbougbo, Department of Social Services
Andrew Bailey, Department of Social Services
Sheila Sullivan, Department of Social Services
Tammy Holland, Department of Mental Health
Keaton Ebersold, Department of Public Safety
Jamie Sartin, Department of Transportation
Ron Broxton, Department of Public Safety
Wendy Bryant, Department of Health & Senior Services
Tony Kerley, Department of Natural Resources
Kurtis Cooper, Department of Natural Resources
2020 State Employees of the Month honorees
Robert Jahnke II, Department of Social Services
Amanda Rucker, Department of Corrections
Robert Deters, Department of Transportation
Rene Brinkman, Department of Social Services
Amberly Schulz, Department of Natural Resources
Bryan Bethel, Department of Natural Resources
Loyd Rawlings, Department of Natural Resources
Troy Gardner, Department of Health & Senior Services
James Ryan Harris, Department of Social Services
Karen Harbert, Department of Health & Senior Services
Esteban Reynoso, Department of Public Safety
Don Bequette, Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
The State of Missouri today also hosted a celebration honoring these team members along with the award of distinction recipients.
Both the Missouri State Employee of the Month Program and Missouri State Employee Recognition Month are administered by the Office of Administration/Division of Personnel.
You can learn more about each employee of the month’s accomplishment here: 2019 and 2020.