Missouri celebrates state team member appreciation month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Earlier this month, Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation recognizing June 2021 as the State Team Member Appreciation Month for the State of Missouri. Each year, state agencies recognize the efforts of their employees who enhance and improve the quality of life for Missouri citizens. Governor Mike Parson also honored State of Missouri team members who were recipients of the Missouri State Employees of the Month from May 2019 to December 2020. This is a monthly award and recipients of the award are employees who have been recognized for providing outstanding service as a state employee for the citizens of Missouri.

“It is an honor to recognize June as State Team Member Appreciation Month,” said Governor Parson. “The great work our team members do each and every day shows their commitment to being the best public servants for the people of Missouri. I congratulate our State Employee of the Month recipients for representing the best of state government and thank them for their dedication to our state.”

“Our state team members overcame tremendous challenges this past year, yet never wavered in their dedication to serving the public. It was through their unity and determination that our workforce overcame these obstacles,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman. “We are also so proud of our state employees of the month. These honorees are outstanding public servants and have made real differences in the lives of others.”

2019 State Employees of the Month honorees

Mary Gbougbo, Department of Social Services

Andrew Bailey, Department of Social Services

Sheila Sullivan, Department of Social Services

Tammy Holland, Department of Mental Health

Keaton Ebersold, Department of Public Safety

Jamie Sartin, Department of Transportation

Ron Broxton, Department of Public Safety

Wendy Bryant, Department of Health & Senior Services

Tony Kerley, Department of Natural Resources

Kurtis Cooper, Department of Natural Resources

2020 State Employees of the Month honorees

Robert Jahnke II, Department of Social Services

Amanda Rucker, Department of Corrections

Robert Deters, Department of Transportation

Rene Brinkman, Department of Social Services

Amberly Schulz, Department of Natural Resources

Bryan Bethel, Department of Natural Resources

Loyd Rawlings, Department of Natural Resources

Troy Gardner, Department of Health & Senior Services

James Ryan Harris, Department of Social Services

Karen Harbert, Department of Health & Senior Services

Esteban Reynoso, Department of Public Safety

Don Bequette, Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development

The State of Missouri today also hosted a celebration honoring these team members along with the award of distinction recipients.

Both the Missouri State Employee of the Month Program and Missouri State Employee Recognition Month are administered by the Office of Administration/Division of Personnel.

You can learn more about each employee of the month’s accomplishment here: 2019 and 2020.