Missouri Department of Agriculture announces grants for specialty crop producers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture is now accepting proposals for anticipated funding through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Interested individuals, community organizations and research institutions working to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Missouri should submit their application by March 8, 2021.

“Specialty Crop Grants are one of the many financial assistance options available to producers growing their operations through innovation and value-added agriculture,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Our team continues to look for ways to support all of Missouri’s agricultural producers as they target business development opportunities – that includes increasing the production, processing and distribution of Missouri’s specialty crops. As always, we thank the United States Department of Agriculture for these funds that will directly benefit our rural and urban communities.”

USDA defines specialty crops as fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, honey, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture. The Department offers this grant program to expand markets on local, regional and international levels, develop distribution channels for specialty crops, and catalyze education, research, marketing, promotion, food safety strategies and crop-specific solutions for pests and diseases.

Proposals for the upcoming fiscal year must be submitted to the Department by 3 p.m. on March 8, 2021. Proposals will be evaluated and selected projects will be included in the Missouri State Plan for USDA review and approval. A list of previously funded projects is available on the Department’s website.

The application form and additional details are available online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.