Missouri expands Child Support payment options

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N6759.3754376THEMISSOURITIMES/B24360541.276993003;abr=!ie;sz=770x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In the wake of COVID-19, Missourians are seeking more ways to transact business without leaving home and today, the Department of Social Services, Child Support program announces parents may now use Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal to make their monthly child support payment. To get started, parents must first visit https://mo.smartchildsupport.com and carefully follow the instructions. Although, there is no charge to register online users to schedule one-time or recurring debits from their checking or savings account, parents should be aware that just like a child support transaction using a debit card or credit card, there is a 2.5 percent convenience fee for each Google Pay, PayPal, or Apple Pay transaction.

“We are excited to add these new child support payment methods because they are quick, secure, and contactless mobile payment and digital wallet options parents can use on their iOS or Android device,” said John Ginwright, Deputy Director, Family Support Division, Child Support Enforcement. “Many Missouri parents currently use these payment methods in their daily life and will appreciate the ease and convenience this option provides.”

Family Support Division (FSD) currently offers multiple options to make child support payments, which are by mail, online at https://mo.smartchildsupport.com , by phone at 1-888-761-3665, and by cash at local retailers using PayNearMe. PayNearMe makes it easy and convenient for parents to make a child support payment with cash at thousands of payment locations nationwide, including participating Casey’s General Stores, CVS Pharmacy, 7-Eleven, Family Dollar, and ACE Cash Express. PayNearMe cash payments are $1.99 per transaction. You can find the nearest cash retail location at https://PayNearMe.com/MOchildsupport.

The Office of Child Support Enforcement recently released their national “Child Support Enforcement Preliminary Report FY 2019” which ranks the Missouri’s Child Support program fifth in cost-effectiveness with a rating of 7.61 percent. The cost-effectiveness rating is based on the amount of child support collected divided by the amount spent on the Child Support program. Over the last ten years, Missouri has consistently held a high ranking in this category. “I am very proud Missouri’s Child Support program ranks as one of the nation’s most cost-effective programs,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services.

The Child Support program has additional details and contact information available online for parents who have questions or want to learn more. Missourians who have questions can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions that are not specific to an individual’s case 24 hours a day.

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

The Department of Social Services is committed to the “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan and serving the needs of Missouri citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all Food Stamp/SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19.