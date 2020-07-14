MoCannTrade announces new board leadership

As retail sales approach, advisory boards tap industry experts, statewide businesses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With plants in bloom and the continuing countdown to retail sales, the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association is welcoming dozens of new advisory board members to serve on its five industry-facing committees.

As the representative industry voice for Missouri cannabis, these MoCannTrade board additions strengthen that voice with a diversity of experience, business acumen, geography, race and gender.

The new members additions, along with the full board of directors and MoCannTrade staff, will continue to support successful program implementation, compliant operations and safe access to medical cannabis products.

The 37 new appointees include doctors and nurses helping oversee physician education and patient safety; business owners with state licenses to grow, manufacture and sell cannabis; and past and present public safety officers and veterans working in the industry’s security and transportation sectors — including a former Army counterintelligence officer and an ex-fighter pilot.

“As a member-based trade association, our greatest assets are the hundreds of Missouri business owners, operators, doctors and patients who make up MoCannTrade,” said executive director Andrew Mullins. “We’re thrilled at this infusion of industry expertise, and the shared sense of excitement and responsibility as patient access to medical cannabis in Missouri approaches.”

The state approved nearly 56,000 patients and caregivers for the program through June, a rate of more than 1,000/week in its first year, and with another 3,400 patient and caregiver applications awaiting review.

Two facilities are licensed to begin cultivation, with seven more licensing inspections in progress as of July 2.

A list of the new MoCannTrade advisory board members follows,, and is also available here, where you can also find bios for both new and returning members.

CULTIVATION COMMITTEE

Chair: John Mueller –Greenlight (Kansas City)

GA Rep: Chris McHugh – Joseph Hollander Craft PC (Kansas City)David Alport – Bridge City / SLCC (KC/STL)

Mike Birkel – Birkel Electric (St. Louis)

Brian Fox – Greene Fox (St. Louis)

Susan Griffith – CAMP Cannabis (St. Louis)

Mark Hendren – Flora Farms (Joplin/Humansville)

Ashley Picillo – Point 7 Group (Denver)

John Wilbers – Blue Arrow (St. Louis)

MANUFACTURING/TESTING COMMITTEE

Chair: Dr. David Sciortino – Noah’s Arc (St. Louis)

GA Rep: Josh Mitchem – CLOVR (Kansas City)Paul Bocci – Happy Days (Lake of the Ozarks)

Sean Carriger – Show Me Alternatives (Macon)

Dr. Stephanie Cernicek – BeLeaf (St. Louis)

Matt DeWeese – CAMP Cannabis (St. Charles)

Dr. Allen Kesserling – MoCann Testing-EKG Labs (St. Louis)

Kevin Reardon – Ad Savants (St. Louis)

Todd Scattini – Green Orchard Labs (Platte City)

DISPENSARY COMMITTEE

Chair: John Pennington – Proper Cannabis (St. Louis)

GA Rep: John Payne – Amendment 2 Consultants (St. Louis) Dan Ambrosino – Terrabis (STL/KC)

Kim Andrews – Ozarx (Springfield)

Tom Bommarito – Greenlight (St. Louis County)

Chris Chesley – Occidental Group (St. Louis City)

Brook Foster – Show Me Alternatives (Macon)

Derek Mays – Real Cannabis Co. (St. Louis)

Jay Patel – Green Releaf (Moberly)

Kevin Stallings – KC Cannabis Co. (Independence)

Leonard Volner – North Medical Group (Cape Girardeau)

TRANSPORTATION | SECURITY | TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE

Chair: Larry Ellison – Ozarx | CST Solutions (Springfield)

GA Rep: Bradford Goette – Nirvana | Bold Lane Transport (St. Louis) Michael Allen – 5th Meridian (SE/Cape Girardeau)

Dacia Betts – G5 Express (St. Louis)

Joe Delia – Green Farms (St. Louis/Cuba)

Kevin Ellison – CST Solutions (Springfield)

Allen Fortner – Executive Security Specialists (Springfield)

Tiffany Maggard – Heffernan Insurance (Springfield)

Joe Patterson – Ceres Group (St. Louis)

Jim Regna – Triad Bank (St Louis)

Kevin Schnell – KC Cann Transport (Kansas City)

Zach Voidrie – Blue Arrow (St. Louis)

HEALTHCARE EDUCATION & TRAINING COMMITTEE

Co-Chair: Dr. Mimi Vo M.D. (St. Louis)

Co-Chair: Cindy Northcutt Kintsugi | Soulful Cannabis (Springfield)

GA Rep: Chip Sheppard – CECB Law (Springfield)Hannah Bush – Nirvana Investments (St. Louis)

Natalie Brown – MoCann Testing – EKG Labs (Perryville)

Zach Greene – Quarter Coast Consulting (St. Louis)

Dr. Patricia Hurford, M.D. – SOAR Medical (St. Louis)

Dr. Eboni January – Greenlight Dispensary (STL/KC)

Dena Ladd – Missouri Cures (St. Louis)

Jennifer McGuire – CAMP Cannabis (Kansas City)

Dr. Kyle Ostrom, M.D. – Mercy Health (Washington)

Dr. Lisa Roark – The Dispensary Cassville (Cassville)

Skyler Thomas – Show Me Alternatives (Macon)

Darcy Trescone – Kintsugi | Optima Health (Springfield)