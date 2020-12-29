Missouri extends P-SNAP benefits through January 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food, and Nutrition Service (FNS) to provide P-SNAP or Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the month of January. Under P-SNAP, households that qualify for a SNAP or Food Stamp benefits automatically get the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household’s size. In November, the average monthly SNAP benefit per person was $183.27, that amount in 2019 was $122.10.

“It is good to have P-SNAP available for Missouri SNAP households to spend on nutritious food to get off to a healthy start in the new year,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “I also want to remind Missourians that they can now use their EBT card to purchase groceries online to help them remain safe during COVID-19 and during winter weather.”

The Family Support Division (FSD) reminds Missourians that SNAP recertification interviews are now suspended through June 2021.That means starting with recertifications due in December, SNAP households only have to submit the completed recertification form and any requested documents to continue SNAP benefits and do not need to call FSD. Only new SNAP applicants are required to do an interview. In addition, if a Missouri household now has an income above the maximum limit, or if an able-bodied adult without a dependent has any change in their circumstance, it is very important to report that information to the Family Support Division.

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400. Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available, call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636. Please note, on January 1, 2021, the Family Support Division will be closed in observance of a state holiday. On January 4, 2021, regular hours resume Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Department of Social Services is committed to the “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan and serving the needs of Missouri citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all Food Stamp/SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19.