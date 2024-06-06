Missouri Farm Bureau announces additional endorsements

Once again, The Missouri Farm Bureau has moved forward with endorsements for this election cycle.

The Farm Bureau’s PAC has endorsed Representative Mike Haffner in his bid for Missori’s 31st senate district. The decision comes as Haffner earned MOFB’s “Friend of Agriculture” award twice in both 2020 and 2022.

“Mike Haffner’s dedication to supporting farmers, rural communities and value-added agriculture is critical to the agriculture community in Missouri,” said Brad Arnold, a PAC trustee from Bates County. “During his time in the House, he has been a true champion for property rights, carrying numerous pieces of legislation that are important to our members. We look forward to continuing to work with him in the Senate chamber.”

Representative Haffner was first elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2018. He has been an influential member of the General Assembly, serving as Chair of the Agriculture Policy Committee and sponsoring HB 2005 in 2022, which provided safeguards to protect landowners during eminent domain proceedings for high-voltage electrical transmission projects.

Haffner will face Senator Rick Brattin and Representative Dan Houx in the Republican primary.

Mike Haffner was not the only endorsement today. The Missouri Farm Bureau has also endorsed former Senator Kurt Schaefer for the U.S. House of Representatives in Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District. Schaefer served Missouri’s 19th Senate District for two terms, earning MOFB’s endorsement both times in 2008 and 2012.

“Throughout his time in the Missouri Senate, Kurt Schaefer understood what was needed to secure the long-term sustainability of agriculture in the state,” said James Koepke, chairman of the East Central Regional Endorsement Committee. “His continued battle against government regulations that hinder local economic growth shows that he puts real action behind his words.”

In his role as the Missouri Senate Appropriations Chair, Schaefer worked to control the state’s budget. In addition, his focus on both energy security and small business expansion support Farm Bureau’s efforts to build up all corners of the state through rural development promotion.

Schaefer faces a crowded Republican primary in August against Senator Bob Onder, Representative Justin Hicks, Bruce Bowman, Kyle Bone, Chad Bicknell, and Arnie Dienoff.

Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District became open this year as Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, who has represented Missourians in D.C. since 2009, retires this year.