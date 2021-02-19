Walter Schwietzer had tractor troubles. It wasn’t a complicated issue, but because there was software involved, Walter had to haul his tractor into the dealership, then wait a month. The total cost of the eventual fix was $5,000.

If he had had the right tools for the job, Walter thinks he could have had his tractor up and running with a day of work and about $500 in parts. Instead, he spent 10 times that and waited weeks when he should have been loading out hay. He lost time that he couldn’t get back.

Walter is a Montana farmer, but farmers in Missouri and across the U.S. deal with the same roadblocks from farm equipment manufacturers: They can’t fix their own equipment.

Farmers are used to repairing their own equipment when it breaks down so they can get on with their harvest. But as software has worked its way into modern farming equipment, manufacturers have restricted access to the corresponding software tools to fix the equipment when it breaks. ​”Deere in the Headlights​,” a new report from MO PIRG Education Fund, found that a single combine harvester can have as many as 125 software-connected sensors. That’s 125 different things that could go wrong that a farmer would need help to repair.

These days, you may need to interact with your car’s computer to do something as simple as change the oil​. It’s the same with farm equipment. Even repairing a tractor’s turn signal requires a software fix.

But thanks to automotive “right to repair” legislation, car owners can buy the diagnostic software and tools themselves or go to an independent mechanic who has access to it. As Walter’s story shows, that’s not the case for farm equipment.

That’s why farmers are calling for the right to repair. They want to be able to get software tools — plus replacement parts and repair manuals — at a fair and reasonable price.

A bill in the Missouri Legislature, ​HB 975​, would do just that. Called “Right to Repair,” the legislation would require manufacturers such as John Deere to provide farmers with fair access to repair essentials, including software tools, on fair and reasonable terms.

Right to repair legislation is a practical and concrete way to support farmers, but farm equipment manufacturers and dealers don’t like it. Why would they want Walter to spend $500 fixing his own tractor, when they could cash in $5,000 instead?

The reasons that manufacturers and their dealers give for opposing right to repair include a number of claims about the “threats” that the policy would open up. They claim giving farmers access to software tools would threaten farmer ​safety​ and the ​environment​ by allowing farmers to bypass safety and ​emissions controls​ and threaten manufacturers’ ​intellectual property​ by allowing access to source code.

These are serious allegations, and as environmental advocates, ones that we at Environment Missouri take seriously.