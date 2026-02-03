Missouri FCCLA President Bella Baker Promotes Family and Consumer Sciences

At a time when schools across Missouri are searching for practical ways to prepare students for adulthood, one student organization is stepping forward with a clear message: real-life skills still matter.

Under the leadership of State President Bella Baker of Atlanta, Missouri, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is elevating the importance of Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education as a cornerstone of student success. Missouri FCCLA represents nearly 10,000 students enrolled in FCS programs that focus on leadership, financial literacy, wellness, career readiness, and strong family and community relationships.

Baker was elected in front of nearly more than 1,700 of her peers at the Missouri FCCLA State Leadership Conference—an experience she often describes as a responsibility to serve, not a personal accolade. Since taking office, her focus has remained squarely on strengthening chapters, supporting advisers, and reinforcing the value of FCS education statewide.

That mission aligns with National FCCLA Week, observed February 8–14, 2026, when chapters across Missouri will highlight the impact of Family and Consumer Sciences classrooms. The week celebrates how FCCLA connects classroom instruction with leadership development, service, and career exploration—showcasing students who are learning how to manage money, communicate effectively, work as teams, and navigate adult responsibilities.

Career exposure will take center stage again this spring. Missouri FCCLA is organizing a Legislative Shadowing Day at the Missouri State Capitol in April 2026, where students will have the opportunity to shadow state legislators. The event is designed to help students see firsthand how public policy is shaped while connecting FCS concepts—such as civic responsibility, communication, and leadership—to real-world decision-making.

Through FCCLA programming, including STAR Events and leadership conferences, students practice job interviews, professional communication, project management, and teamwork. These experiences mirror the skills Missouri employers consistently say they need, regardless of industry or career path.

While Baker brings experience from multiple youth leadership organizations, her presidency has emphasized outreach rather than résumé-building. She spends time traveling the state making chapter visits—listening to members, encouraging participation, and reinforcing a simple but intentional message: highlight the good. In an era dominated by social media negativity and comparison, Baker challenges students to focus on positive contributions, meaningful service, and real connection within their schools and communities.

Baker is also a varsity pitcher for the Atlanta Lady Hornets. Between practices, chapter visits, and leadership responsibilities, she represents the kind of well-rounded student FCCLA aims to develop—one who can lead, serve, compete, and still show up fully in her community.

That mindset, she says, is reinforced every day in Family and Consumer Sciences classrooms—where students learn communication, responsibility, and respect for themselves and others. It’s a message that resonates strongly in both small rural districts and larger urban schools.

As Missouri FCCLA celebrates National FCCLA Week and prepares for its Capitol job shadowing initiative, the organization continues to make its case clearly: preparing students for life, leadership, and citizenship is not optional.