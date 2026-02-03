Opinion: Protecting What Matters Most: Faith, Trust, and Our Elections

America’s system of self-government is often called a great experiment—one built not on force, but on faith. Faith that our neighbors will show up. Faith that the rules will be followed. Faith that the outcome, win or lose, reflects the will of the people.

As Missouri’s chief election authority, I take that responsibility seriously. And I know Missourians do too.

That is why I want to thank Missouri’s friends in Washington, D.C., and leaders across the country who are continuing to focus on election integrity and public trust. At a time when confidence in institutions has been tested, leadership that values secure, transparent elections is not just welcome—it is necessary.

Missouri’s Elections Are Built on Strong Law and Local Leadership

Missouri has long believed elections should be secure, transparent, and administered close to home. Under Missouri law, elections are run by local election authorities—county clerks and boards of election commissioners—who know their communities and serve voters directly.

Our laws already include many safeguards Missourians expect:

Photo identification is required to vote in person (§115.427, RSMo).

Elections are conducted using paper ballots, ensuring a physical record of every vote.

Universal mail voting is not permitted under Missouri law.

Voter rolls are regularly maintained in compliance with state and federal law to ensure accuracy (§115.155, RSMo; National Voter Registration Act).

These provisions are not new, and they are not extreme. They reflect Missouri’s belief that access and security go hand in hand.

When federal proposals, such as Make Elections Great Again, are compared with Missouri law, it is clear that Missouri already aligns with many election-integrity principles, including voter ID, paper ballots, and limits on mass mail voting.

Trust Must Be Earned—and Protected

Trust in elections does not come from speeches or headlines. It comes from consistent, lawful, and transparent administration—election after election.

That work happens quietly, long before Election Day. It happens when voter rolls are reviewed and updated. It happens when voting equipment is tested. It happens when poll workers are trained and polling places are prepared.

In 2025, Missouri conducted extensive voter roll maintenance in partnership with local election authorities by utilizing new election integrity tools. These new tools helped us identify and remove deceased voters and otherwise ineligible registrations, as required by law. This is not voter suppression—it is voter protection. Accurate rolls help ensure every lawful vote carries its full weight.

Gratitude for the Frontline of Democracy

None of this work happens alone.

I want to thank Missouri’s frontline election workers—the poll workers who arrive before sunrise and stay after polls close; the county clerks and election boards who manage elections year-round; the dedicated staff of the Secretary of State’s Office; and our federal partners who provide resources and coordination where permitted by law.

These public servants are neighbors, parents, veterans, retirees, and volunteers. They are Republicans, Democrats, and independents. And they deserve our respect and gratitude.

A Promise to Missourians

This great experiment in democracy is worth protecting.

As Secretary of State, I will continue to support all lawful tools necessary to assist our local election authorities, strengthen public confidence, and ensure elections remain secure, accessible, and fair. I will continue to work with state and federal partners where appropriate, while defending Missouri’s authority to run its own elections.

Elections are sacred—not because they are perfect, but because they give every citizen a voice.

Missourians should have faith in their elections. And as long as I serve, I will work every day to earn and protect that trust.