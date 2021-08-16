Missouri Municipal League Board announces Richard Sheets as new MML executive director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Municipal League Board of Directors is proud to announce the selection of a new executive director for the League, Richard Sheets, effective immediately. The Board voted to select Sheets at their most recent meeting in August.

Sheets has served as the League’s interim executive director since January 2021, after the retirement of previous director Dan Ross.

“The League is fortunate to have such a remarkable MML resource on staff,” said Chuck Caverly, council member with the city of Maryland Heights and MML president. “It just seemed logical to promote that resource to our top position of leadership and advocacy. On behalf of the MML Board of Directors, it is my honor and great pleasure to welcome Richard to the role of executive director. This is an important day for the MML and for the future of Missouri municipalities.”

Sheets has served with the Missouri Municipal League for 40 years. Since 2004, he has worked as deputy director and since 2009, as the director of the League’s legislative and advocacy efforts. Sheets has been instrumental in sharing municipal challenges with Missouri legislators and working collaboratively with both lawmakers and stakeholders to craft solutions to help Missouri communities thrive.

Prior to joining MML, Sheets served on the staff of Missouri Governor Joseph Teasdale. He also has held the position of planning director for Greene County, Missouri. Sheets graduated from Southwest Missouri State University with a degree in urban and regional planning.

The Missouri Municipal League provides a united voice for municipalities across Missouri. Founded in 1934, MML now serves more than 640 municipalities with training, resources and legislative advocacy for local government success. Learn more at www.mocities.com.