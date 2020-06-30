Missouri Right to Life releases 2020 endorsements

Missouri Right to Life PAC has made endorsements in statewide and legislative 2020 races ahead of the August primaries.

Susan Klein, the executive director of Missouri Right to Life, said the endorsements this year were made unanimously by the anti-abortion organization’s board. In some races, Missouri Right to Life endorsed more than one candidate. In House races, it endorsed 147 candidates in 111 districts.

“Pro-life advocates, through their work in Missouri Right to Life, have in the past few years supported the passage of historic laws for the protection of innocent human life,” the group said.

Statewide

Governor: Mike Parson (R)

Lt. Governor: Mike Kehoe (R)

Secretary of State: John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (R)

State Treasurer: Scott Fitzpatrick (R)

Attorney General: Eric Schmitt (R)

State Senate

District 1: David Lenihan (R), Mitchell Kohlberg (R)

District 3: Elaine Freeman Gannon (R)

District 5: Michael Hebron (R)

District 9: David Martin (R)

District 15: Andrew Koenig (R)

District 17: Mickey Younghanz (R)

District 21: Denny Hoskins (R)

District 23: Bill Eigel (R)

District 25: Jeff Shawan (R), Jason Bean (R), Eddy Justice (R), Stephen Carroll Cookson (R)

District 27: Kathy Swan (R)

District 29: Mike Moon (R), David Cole (R)

District 31: Rick Brattin (R)

District 33: Robert Ross (R)

State House

House District 2: Eggleston I (R)

House District 3 Danny Busick I (R)

House District 4: Greg Sharpe I (R)

House District 5: Louis Riggs I (R)

House District 6: Ed Lewis (R)

House District 8: Darlene Breckenridge (R), Randy Railsback (R), David Woody (R)

House District 9: Dean VanSchoiack (R), Tina Goodrick (R)

House District 10: Bill Falkner I (R)

House District 12: Josh Hurlbert (R)

House District 14: Eric Holmes (R)

House District 16: Chris Brown (R)

House District 17: Brandt Vircks (R)

House District 20: Bill E. Kidd I (R)

House District 30: Jon Patterson I (R)

House District 31: Dan Stacy I (R)

House District 32: Jeff Coleman I (R)

House District 33: Chris Sander (R), Alex Holt (R)

House District 34: Rick Roeber (R)

House District 35: Sean Smith (R)

House District 36: Nola Wood (R)

House District 37: John D. Boyd, Jr. (R)

House District 38: Doug Richey I (R)

House District 39: Peggy McGaugh I (R)

House District 40: Chad Perkins (R), Heather Dodd (R), Ron Staggs (R), Woodrow Polston (R), Tommy Schultz (R)

House District 42: Jeff Porter I (R)

House District 43: Kent Haden I (R)

House District 44: Cheri Toalson Reisch I (R)

House District 47: Chuck Basye I (R)

House District 48: Tim Taylor (R), Donnie Baragary (R)

House District 50: Sara Walsh I (R)

House District 51: Kurtis Gregory (R)

House District 52: Bradley Pollitt I (R)

House District 53: Terry Thompson (R)

House District 55: Mike Haffner I (R)

House District 56: Michael Davis (R), Chip Anderson (R), John Webb (R)

House District 57: Rodger L. Reedy I (R)

House District 58: Willard Haley (R), Timothy T. Faber (R)

House District 59: Rudy Veit I (R)

House District 60: Dave Griffith I (R)

House District 61: Aaron D. Griesheimer I (R)

House District 62: Chris Beyer (R), Bruce Sassmann (R), Tom Reed (R)

House District 63: Richard W. West (R), Dale Schaper (R)

House District 65: Tom Hannegan I (R)

House District 69: Scott E. Cazadd (R)

House District 72: Darren L. Grant (R)

House District 82: Robert J. Crump (R)

House District 92: Bill Heisse (R)

House District 93: Gabriel Jones (R)

House District 94: Jim Muphy I (R)

House District 95: Michael A. O’Donnell I (R)

House District 96: David J. Gregory I (R)

House District 97: Mary Elizabeth Coleman I (R)

House District 99: Lee Ann Pitman (R), John Moreland, Jr. (R)

House District 100: Derek Grier I (R)

House District 101: Bruce DeGroot I (R)

House District 102: Ron Hicks I (R)

House District 103: John D. Wiemann I (R)

House District 104: Adam Schnelting I (R)

House District 105: Phil Christofanelli I (R)

House District 106: Adam Schwadron (R)

House District 107: Nick Schroer I (R)

House District 108: Justin S. Hill I (R)

House District 109: John Simmons I (R)

House District 110: Dottie Bailey I (R)

House District 111: Shane Roden I (R)

House District 112: Rob Vescovo I (R)

House District 113: Dan Shaul I (R)

House District 114: Becky Ruth I (R)

House District 115: Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway (R), Marvin Fricke (R), Ryan Jones (R)

House District 116: Dale Wright I (R)

House District 117: Mike Henderson I (R)

House District 118: Mike McGirl I (R)

House District 119: Nate Tate I (R)

House District 122: Bill Hardwick (R)

House District 123: Suzie Pollock I (R)

House District 124: Lisa Thomas (R), Duell Wayne Lauderdale (R), Benny Earl Thomas (R), Luke A. Hagedorn (R)

House District 125: Jim Kalberloh (R)

House District 126: Patricia Pike I (R)

House District 127: Ann Kelley I (R)

House District 129: Jeff Knight I (R)

House District 130: Bishop Davidson (R), Macy Mitchell (R), Sam Snider (R)

House District 131: Bill Owen (R)

House District 132: Sarah Semple (R)

House District 133: Curtis D. Trent I (R)

House District 134: Alex Riley (R), Daniel Romine (R)

House District 135: Steve Helms I (R)

House District 136: Craig Fishel I (R)

House District 137: John F. Black I (R)

House District 138: Brad Hudson I (R)

House District 140: Jamie Ray Gragg (R), Tricia Derges (R), Jeff Parnell (R)

House District 141: Hannah S. Kelly I (R)

House District 142: Terry Brown (R), David J. Giarratano (R), Bennie Cook (R)

House District 143: Jack Bates (R), Jaret Holden (R), Ron Copeland (R), Frank DeVenuto (R)

House District 144: Chris Dinkins I (R)

House District 145: Rick Francis I (R)

House District 146: Barry D. Hovis I (R)

House District 147: Wayne Wallingford (R)

House District 148: Will Perry (R), Jamie Burger (R)

House District 149: Don Rone I (R)

House District 151: Herman Morse I (R)

House District 152: Hardy Billington I (R)

House District 153: Larry Kimbrow (R), Darrell Atchison (R)

House District 154: David Paul Evans I (R)

House District 155: Travis Smith (R)

House District 156: Karen Best (R), Brian H. Seitz (R)

House District 157: Nathan Bowen (R), Wally Long (R), Mitch Boggs (R)

House District 159: Dirk Deaton I (R)

House District 160: Ben Baker I (R)

House District 161: Lane Roberts I (R)

House District 162: Bob Bromley I (R)

House District 163: Cody Smith I (R)