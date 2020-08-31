Missouri Soybean Association endorses Schmitt for attorney general

The Missouri Soybean Association, the statewide voice for soybean farmers in Jefferson City, announced today its endorsement of Eric Schmitt for Missouri Attorney General.

“Eric Schmitt is a tireless advocate for Missouri’s farmers and one of the leading state attorneys general on agriculture issues,” said Ronnie Russell, a farmer from Richmond and president of the Missouri Soybean Association. “He stands with agriculture on key issues, including pushing back against frivolous lawsuits and federal overreach. Attorney General Schmitt has also been a champion for common sense as he fought to uphold the state law that restricts county health departments from imposing needless and costly regulations.”

Schmitt, Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General, previously served as State Treasurer and a Missouri State Senator. He also served as an alderman in the community of Glendale.

The Missouri Soybean Association’s policy committee and board of directors voted to endorse on the basis of Eric Schmitt’s demonstrated commitment to and understanding of Missouri agriculture. They recognized his position as a go-to leader among his peers in the United States when it comes to defending farmers and their freedom to operate, and protecting Missouri’s rural communities and economic opportunities, as well.

The Missouri Soybean Association has been soybean growers’ voice on policy for more than 50 years. To learn more about how the Missouri Soybean Association works on behalf of Missouri soybean farmers, visit mosoy.org.