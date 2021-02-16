Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief Program opens

Missouri Housing Development Commission is excited to announce that applications for the Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) Program are now open.

The state of Missouri’s new rental assistance program using funding through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) was passed by Congress in December 2020. On February 11, 2021, Governor Parson signed HB 16 into law, which provides more than $324 million in funding for rental and utility assistance for Missourians. Missouri Housing Development Commission will administer this funding under the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program. Please click below for more information.

The SAFHR Program provides rent and utility assistance for low-to-moderate income households who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Total assistance any tenant receives through the SAFHR Program cannot exceed a period of 12 months. A month may include rent and multiple utility services.

Eligible tenants can apply for financial assistance to be paid directly to their landlord or utility provider at www.mohousingresources.com/safhr.

This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number ERA-2101112507 awarded to Missouri Department of Economic Development by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The Missouri Housing Development Commission is administering this project on behalf of the Missouri Department of Economic Development.