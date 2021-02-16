Sam Page endorses Tishaura Jones in race for St. Louis mayor

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page endorsed Treasurer Tishaura Jones’s bid for St. Louis mayor Tuesday.

“The city and county share one of the longest borders in the state,” Page said in a statement. “No problem ever stops at that line, and no good solution should have to. I join Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and other leaders in endorsing Tishaura Jones for mayor of St. Louis City.”

Jones said she hoped to work with Page on issues facing the region, including its response to COVID-19 and increasing transparency in the relationship between the city and county.

“It is incumbent upon the next mayor to work with the county executive to ensure an equitable recovery from COVID-19, rebuild our regional economy, and deliver quality services to our constituents,” Jones said. “I look forward to working with my friend Dr. Page.”

Jones has also received the endorsement of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, the Service Employees International Union, and the Collective PAC.

The St. Louis native started her political career in 2002 when she was the Democratic committeewoman of St. Louis’ 8th ward. She made history in 2010 by becoming the first Black woman to be the House Assistant Minority Floor Leader in the General Assembly and is also the first Black woman to serve as the St. Louis treasurer. She previously ran for mayor in 2017 but lost her primary to Mayor Lyda Krewson by 2 percent of the vote.

Jones is running to replace Krewson, who announced she would be retiring after her term concludes in April. Jones is facing Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, Alderwoman Cara Spencer, and Andrew Jones Jr. in the race for Krewson’s seat.

The nonpartisan primary is set for March 2, when the top two candidates are to be selected to move on to the general election on April 6. The new system was approved by St. Louis voters in November as Prop D.

Both offices have been vocal about their response to the ongoing health crisis: Page came under fire from local businesses, organizations, and lawmakers after restricting capacity in local restaurants. His orders led to a lawsuit and a bevy of legislation on deck this session aimed at limiting the power of county officials during times of crisis.

Krewson recently asked Gov. Mike Parson to expand vaccine access in her city to supply more pharmacies in her community with the vaccine, a move his administration said is outside of his control.