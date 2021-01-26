Missouri Technology Corporation names new board chair

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Technology Corporation’s (MTC) board of directors announced Dr. Dedric Carter has been appointed by Governor Mike Parson to serve as chairman of the board. Dr. Carter serves as vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer and is a professor of practice in the McKelvey School of Engineering and Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL).

“We are excited to announce Dr. Dedric Carter as Chairman of the Missouri Technology Corporation Board of Directors,” Governor Mike Parson said. “His experience working with technology companies and startups gives him a unique perspective that will benefit entrepreneurs throughout the state and reinforce Missouri’s position as a leader in innovation.”

Previously, Dr. Carter was associate provost and associate vice chancellor for innovation and entrepreneurship at WUSTL. Before joining the university in 2013, he served as the senior adviser for strategic initiatives in the Office of the Director at the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF). While at the NSF, Dr. Carter launched the nationally renowned iCorps program that leads early-stage technology companies through their vital customer discovery efforts.

“This is an exciting time for innovation and entrepreneurship in Missouri and across the nation. I am honored to be appointed by Governor Parson to serve in this capacity, and I look forward to leading this effort to usher in a new era of leveraged investment to raise the number and profile of Missouri ventures,” said Dr. Carter. “We have a significant opportunity for greater impact, thanks to the vision and hard work of those who have been instrumental in building a solid foundation for the opportunities that lie ahead. I am eager to continue my work in this new capacity and see where the road will take us next.”

Dr. Carter was initially appointed to the MTC board in January 2017 and was elected by the board to serve as its vice chairman in October 2017.

“Over the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of working with Dedric on numerous initiatives that have strengthened Missouri’s position as a leader in entrepreneurship and innovation. He brings a strong national perspective and network to this work, including being an entrepreneur. It’s an honor to be able to call him a friend to and continue to serve with him as he assumes the role of board chair,” said Jason Hall, outgoing MTC board chair and CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “The work MTC does to invest in Missouri entrepreneurs and small businesses to create more jobs will only strengthen under Dedric’s leadership. Dedric’s vision is what we need to go even further this decade.”

Dr. Carter brings additional experience and industry knowledge to MTC’s core leadership. MTC plans to leverage this experience to drive economic development through the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation within Missouri.

“Entrepreneurship is a critical component of our state’s economic development strategy,” said Rob Dixon, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “Dr. Carter will lead MTC in this important work, and I look forward to working with him to continue creating opportunities for innovators in Missouri’s economy.”

About MTC

Missouri Technology Corporation is a public-private partnership created by the Missouri General Assembly to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies. Its mission is to provide leadership and make strategic investments that help entrepreneurs create and grow technology-based Missouri businesses.

In addition to serving as a statewide connector for Missouri’s innovation community, MTC makes strategic investments to promote entrepreneurship and foster innovation in Missouri. MTC has deployed over $47 million in funding to innovative startup companies through its IDEA fund, helping those startups raise over $800 million in additional private capital. Additionally, MTC has partnered with over 60 non-profit organizations in communities across the state, investing over $29 million in entrepreneurial focused infrastructure that has served thousands of small businesses across Missouri.