Missouri unemployment rate remains low in December

Missouri’s unemployment rate was reported as 3.3 percent in December, up slightly from last month’s 3.1 percent.

Nonfarm jobs decreased by more than 8,000 from the previous month, seasonally adjusted, according to Thursday’s jobs report. In addition, Missouri added more than 20,000 jobs (0.7 percent) since December 2018.

Mining, logging, and construction; professional, scientific, and technical services; and real estate and rental/leasing jobs saw the highest growth from last December.

Missouri’s unemployment rate was once again slightly lower than the federal rate of 3.5 percent. Notable job growth occurred in retail trade and health care, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.