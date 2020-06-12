More Missouri health centers receive federal funding for telehealth services during COVID-19

Two more Missouri health care facilities were awarded federal funding to improve telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic this week by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Missouri Delta Physician Services in Sikeston received more than $273,000 for laptops, tablets, and other equipment to be used for video consultation and remote treatment and monitoring of patients in multiple clinics across southeastern Missouri.

Additionally, the Kansas City CARE Clinic received more than $90,000 for computers and software licenses to upgrade its telehealth system.

Through its COVID-19 Telehealth Program, the FCC has awarded more than $104.98 million to health care providers, including mental health facilities, across the nation as the pandemic persists.

“Since the adoption of the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, the FCC has acted quickly to review applications and approve funding so that more patients can be treated safely at home,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement.

Two additional Missouri health care centers were awarded funding through the program last month: Heartland Regional Medical Center in St. Joseph and Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield.

Heartland Regional Medical Center was awarded $266,800, and Jordan Valley Community Health Center received $742,780.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health and Human Services also announced it would award the Missouri Head Start programs $10.8 million in grant funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Head Start programs provide high-quality early childhood education and other critical services such as meals and health screenings to thousands of children and families in our state,” U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said in a statement. “This funding will ensure children and their families will be able to rely on this program as our state continues the re-opening process.”

As of Thursday, more than 15,300 Missourians had tested positive for COVID-19; 860 people have died in the state.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.