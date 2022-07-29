#MoSen Daily Round-up: July 28

Jefferson City, Mo. — With the Senate primary elections soon drawing to a close, the Missouri Times will put out daily updates on how each candidate is spending their final week on the campaign trail.

Republican Candidates

Eric Schmitt: Schmitt continued his final push for the nomination, a state-wide campaign he calls the “Save America Tour.”

Schmitt made stops in Sedalia, St. Joseph and Riverside, Mo. Thursday. His stop in St. Joseph was held at the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge. The Order of Police is one of Missouri’s most powerful political organizations and has endorsed Schmitt’s bid for Senate.

Schmitt took a stab at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel at a campaign stop in Columbia, Mo. Wednesday evening, The Columbia Missourian reported. Schmitt advocated for a new leader of the GOP in the Senate, saying he would support senators Ted Cruz of Texas or Mike Lee of Utah. Both of which have supported him, with Cruz going so far as to tour with Schmitt last weekend.

“Mitch McConnell hasn’t endorsed me, and I don’t endorse him for leadership,” Schmitt told the Missourian

Schmitt’s tour will go until Aug 1, the day before votes are cast and will take him as far west as St. Joseph, Mo. and as far east as St. Louis. A strong tour should see Schmitt hold his lead in the race.

With the most cash on hand, he’s expected to flood the airwaves this week.

Vicky Hartzler: Hartzler continued Wednesday’s theme of seeking pro-life votes with her continuation of “The Heartland Tour” Thursday.

The Congresswoman spent her time in Pevely and Cape Girardeau, Mo. at a pro-life meet and greet with other prominent pro-life voices.

Hartzler will run a gauntlet through Southeast Missouri over the next two days, with five stops that include Poplar Bluff and Branson.

Hartzler has continued to use her last days of campaigning to focus on specific voter bases that she thinks she needs the support of to come from behind on Schmitt.

Eric Greitens: Greitens was back on the campaign trail Thursday.

After spending time in the Kansas City area, Greitens has focused his attention on the bootheel. The embattled former Governor made stops in Dexter, Poplar Bluff and Scott City, Mo.

Greitens has two more stops in the bootheel tomorrow as he attempts to buck the trend of his fading poll results after advertisements highlighting his alleged spousal abuse hit the airwaves.

Whether Greitens will continue to focus on rural Missouri to drum up his existing supporters in the area or if he will choose to rally at different locations is unknown as of Thursday evening. Greitens promised “more events to be announced soon” in a Twitter post Tuesday.

Mark McCloskey: McCloskey’s team split their resources between Gasconade and St. Charles County Thursday.

McCloskey will be attending the Gasconade County parade and demolition derby in the evening, while his team works the St. Charles County fair.

McCloskey said he is “trying to meet as many human beings as possible,” in his last week before the primary. He added that he’s doubled his radio ad spending as the race draws to a close.

Democrat Candidates

Trudy Busch Valentine: Excluding interviews with West Butler County hillbillies, Busch Valentine had no events or media appearances Thursday.

Busch has made some headlines over the last two days. Busch Valentine received the endorsement of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Wednesday.

After speaking with someone who I respect immensely, I am clarifying my endorsement of @buschvalentine. I don’t condone the words she used about the LGBT+ community, however, I think this is a learning experience for all of us. Trudy and I aren’t exactly at the same place 1/x 🧵 — Tishaura O. Jones (@tishaura) July 28, 2022

Busch Valentine and her opponent Lucas Kunce have traded defamation claims over the last several days as the two trade shots on the airwaves.

Busch has spent heavily lately on advertisements in both radio and television. Since starting in the St. Louis and Kansas City markets, she has branched out to Columbia, Mo. and Springfield, Mo.

Lucas Kunce: Kunce kicked off a string of rallies across Missouri’s metropolitan areas Wednesday evening in Columbia, Mo., though he had no events Thursday, according to his website.

The Navy vet and former Pentagon staffer is narrowly behind Busch Valentine, according to Tuesday’s Emerson poll. Kunce will hold rallies in Springfield, Mo., St. Louis and Kansas City before the primary election is over.

Kunce is being heavily outspent, though he is on the air in the St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, and Springfield markets but has put a focus on digital content.

Editorial Note: As the Aug. 2nd primary approaches, The Missouri Times will cover where each candidate spent their final days on the campaign trail

Featured Image: Former Gov. Eric Greitens meets with prospective voters in Jackson County on July 27. Greitens has suffered in recent polls after ads highlighting his alleged spousal abuse hit the airwaves and his closed deposition over alleged child abuse. (@EricGreitens/Twitter)