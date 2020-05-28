Most Missourians support Parson’s handling of coronavirus, survey finds

Most Missourians approve of Gov. Mike Parson’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey from We Ask America found.

Of the 500 Missourians across the state polled via phone earlier this week, 63 percent approved of Parson’s handling of the outbreak, regardless of if they agreed with his political policies (27 percent strongly approved, 36 percent somewhat approved). In comparison, 30 percent disapproved of his handling of coronavirus (15 percent strongly disapproved, 15 percent somewhat disapproved).

Parson plans to provide an update on the reopening plan for the state later Thursday afternoon.

In addition, 48 percent of those surveyed said Parson is more trustworthy when it comes to getting people back to work and growing the economy. Thirty-two percent of respondents said they put their trust in Auditor Nicole Galloway, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate likely to face Parson in November.

When it comes to the upcoming election, 47 percent said they would vote for Parson, 39 percent picked Galloway, and 15 percent were still undecided. Ninety percent of respondents said they are “definitely” going to vote in the November election.

When it comes to favorability, the margin between Parson and Galloway is less than 10 percent. Fifty-seven percent of those polled said they have a favorable opinion of the Republican governor (28 percent very favorable, 29 percent somewhat favorable); 48 percent had a favorable opinion of Galloway (22 percent very favorable, 26 percent somewhat favorable).

Of those polled, 44 percent said they were Republicans, 33 percent Democrats, and 23 percent independents.

“The poll reaffirms what we have known all along: Missourians continue to overwhelmingly trust Governor Parson to lead them through the COVID-19 pandemic, get people back to work, and grow the economy,” Steele Shippy, Parson’s campaign manager, said. “Missouri is on the right track with Governor Parson’s leadership, and these numbers prove it.”

A spokesman for Galloway’s campaign declined to comment for this story.

The race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden seems narrower, according to the poll. Of those asked, 48 percent would vote for Trump and 44 percent would pick Biden if the election was held today.

Trump’s favorability came in at 52 percent (39 percent very favorable, 13 percent somewhat favorable; Biden’s favorability, however, was at 49 percent (26 percent very favorable, 23 percent somewhat favorable).

We Ask America conducted the survey on May 26 and May 27 through both automated landline and live-operator to cell phone calls. Calls were made to Missourians across the state — although the majority of calls concentrated in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

Founded in 2006, We Ask America is a survey and data research firm that works with political candidates, non-profit groups, political action committees, and more, according to its website. Missouri is the first in a series of 2020 statewide polls the firm is releasing.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.