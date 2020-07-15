New Uniting Missouri PAC ad: Parson leads on COVID response while Galloway makes craft cocktails

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today Uniting Missouri PAC, a group supporting Governor Mike Parson, launched a new digital ad highlighting Governor Parson’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ad also takes aim at State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Parson’s likely general election opponent, for engaging in politics as usual during the coronavirus crisis. The ad will be accompanied by a five-figure digital ad buy.

“We applaud Governor Parson for putting politics aside to lead Missouri through this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic,” said Uniting Missouri PAC Chairman John Hancock. “Governor Parson’s laser focus on saving lives and livelihoods stands in stark contrast to Auditor Galloway, who seems more interested in sipping craft cocktails at Zoom fundraisers and palling around with Clinton cronies.”

You can watch the ad by clicking the image below or here.

TRANSCRIPT

INTERVIEWER: Governor, you’ve been dealing with COVID-19…

INTERVIEWER: Governor let’s talk testing, I know last week you announced an ambitious program…

INTERVIEWER: Getting the economy going. That was the focus of Governor Mike Parson…

INTERVIEWER: You went through a drought, you went through a tornado, flooding,…

PARSON: So all of those things you just mentioned are a challenge to me every day I go to work…

PARSON: I’ve handled tough assignments before…

GALLOWAY: First virtual reception…

GALLOWAY: Thanks to Micah Rousey for the cocktail recipe. I see him waiving. Hello Micah…

GALLOWAY: And our fundraising continues, and so our campaign continues on as I said…