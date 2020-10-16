 Press "Enter" to skip to content

October quarterly filing reports: House

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 16, 2020
  

Here are the October 2020 filing reports for those seeking election to the House. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle
DanielCherry1080.71106.412838.6517241757.9500
RickeyPerry10804.95019846011513.05018000
JamesWilliams1712.353084.653084.651372.31372.300
VictorAbundis7710.8612132.4114696.250158523.1227572757
SteveHelms18762.311391551218.4237070.2743907.8200
ChrisSander7860.42308.3327548.061713.8319166.24020000
ConnieSimmons3103.183399.853899.85546.67546.6700
BillOwen16482.916659.735931.5155018796.5900
TonyDorsett556.41666.411332.820000
JasonChipman9269.29334613646698.786882.8400
JessicaDeVoto832.181301.186949.031987.275708.500
BradleyHudson12398.2227003200271.15271.1500
AWallingford54909.4113104.6913104.691706.661706.6600
TomHurst0047006.124759.6400
MichaelTodd367.40367.40000
RandyPietzman6716.16081441.89175054855.1700
JamesKalberloh2800.91250018665360.915364.0901250
PhyllisHardwick3938.9574.1362144.2619.9953883.9300
Emma JeanPretto31479.6126189.2869462.5818469.9536876.8700
MikeHenderson51763.4210000215034.017636.1543722.1900
MarkEllebracht37795.1925536.4189897.6618967.7861669.6270007000
JohnSimmons22913.574986.5629083.5676.3412649.6600
LisaRees2012.062665.414295.411157.341683.35-22.840
JeffJustus286.39011562.9901631.2202823.17
RandallRailsback3409.571622.213169.91152.391737.400
SusanShumway3361.51965.615183.5301569.0600
Bruce Sassmann4821.685347.7442947.744408.5638103.85025000
KevonGraves0000000
JamieBurger6844.473872.2151265.2163.0743388.53050
ColbyMurphy2370.61080.416685.411202.144019.1400
WilliamFalkner III16968.149658.713383.7274.98956.0300
AngelaThomas2148.43407.254107.251541.261958.8500
DaveGriffith22897.6412100130607.51213.01105955.8400
AngieSchaefer2968.613180.1810414.615488.7110050.88548.092604.88
WilliamWayne8501435.131435.13356.13356.1300
SaraWalsh42895.551630565456.522859.8925525.3401000
WilliamHeisse1323.04217021701541.491541.4901300
BorisAbadzhyan1272.71272.71272.70000
AshleyManlove12475.095416.7760871.812358.0547456.1504730
ChrisDinkins12883.02175060412632.545032.5400
RichardWest 5659.07105022080.76026301.93011536
BrendaShields47358.29884636060.5233.164760.2700
AnnZimpfer23007.4510531.1232884.544137.79809.130450.97
JeffreyMessenger17937.4402855008194.05023731.25
BrendaMcKinney1853.591678.853247.351701103.7600
JeredTaylor2110.998009976.42222.5810890.1700
WillardHaley15421.421622.2127192.9636.3911023.58012000
RudyVeit21629.01310024552.8913014963.8600
RoryRowland18822.84356.41143460.8153.9527369.1600
MarthaStevens27098.132760.1814613.433693.937166.8400
BradleyPollitt20958.35422557724.8732.6223956.3500
DavidEvans10646.66405019122.42012879.38-49004000
ChrissySommer25699.0112.8994.51862.472681.3300
BillKidd20111.15854638855.343899.3770562.0700
HermanMorse7505.07105028535017612.3907273.33
VickeKepling820.75350712982.055455.3212049.300
LaneRoberts20011.031015022121.253511.774326.2300
Charles Basye42914.867641.8239338.09801.17219173.4609
BradyO'Dell1469.65406.411489.65102000
Joe Adams10291.412606.4111265.9602722.0200
JEggleston54205.1275024696285.64190.2300
EdwinLewis6573.511893.913357.4719.726624.4400
WesleyRogers27065.171232152467.18774.8512102.240500
RobertBromley4642.61900338753693658.45023000
Darrell Atchison5940.795872.2144293.61214.0337580.6150023320
KurtisGregory17091.35380045555.22580.8722368.8700
JohnWiemann93602.5623516135438.485270.4650422.5400
DannyBusick2357.892505300402.83321.5800
AndrewMcDaniel3006.12015000512954.9200
TracyGrundy638.881948.187048.5340296409.6500
EdwinHogan1271.992022.982022.98750.99750.9900
RichardBrown10658.34459.6177451.86012126.6300
AdamSchnelting16166.8529634199.031526.1138709.4900
AnnKelley7913.41210023364.6968517232.234704506.45
SarahUnsicker14537.894600.24600.21821.991821.99-6300
JeffPorter13875.757946107891.39328.9372674.9500
AaronCraig0000000
Robert Crump735.1850026001857.241857.245001500
DanHoux40163.2240175210425.276173.5810279900
JermondMosley5977.262410.1825543.56462.5416550.9500
CindySlimp4150.321513.389720.6242.785547.9700
HardyBillington24316.272200174906.29055863.71015650
TylerMerkel411.69036839049259.81023092.5
MikeHaffner44665.1326002600253.54253.5400
SeanPouche10988.3611453.1211453.122100.942100.944689.34689.3
SteveButz39827.2810543.4441093.2812631269032500
EricaHoffman18223.24644564459399.959399.9500
AaronMais4444.33652565252080.672080.6700
TerryThompson27416.81122.2118728.515007766.73015000
AaronGriesheimer36719.219450945075575500
DeanVanSchoiack7923.567743.219943.21778.772644.7804500
TomHannegan3425.72750275015837.3415837.3407397.19
PeggyMcGaugh16690.6323006400219.991237.6600
TimTaylor9548.0110298.426014.232653.3315638.9904500
BruceDegroot26599.420596205964194.74194.703500
PatriciaPike8794.16245024500000
AdamSchwadron3451.264343.334343.337766.217766.210745.74
MichaelMcGirl29087.08935079089.2625013990.9150005314.57
RustyBlack4444.144050405034234200
GabrielJones3245.96496629061.541314.2522485.63-20000
RonaldCopeland1941.582322.2131629.46395.0429345.6700
KipKendrick91807.1914206.1843409.21801.9813291.7300
YolandaYoung1685.661756.419146.641788303.18-600600
LouisRiggs9587.6446504650187.55187.5500
DanStacy4357.052653.3321804.462036.121883.380500
Jeff Coleman16804.861428374556.957314.7356200.3400
JudyMorgan31453.640451351781.9900
YonneeFortson1.078.028.026.956.9500
NickSchroer56730.58340034004596.524596.5200
JeromeBarnes18433.172060.1813831.85193.962228.42171.982531.98
BeckyRuth23206.081499255962295.8230978.2100
AnneLanders3010.855649.525649.521839.161839.1600
FredKratky20780.83001250125000
BridgetMoore23391.6913103.6551677.6513297.0527452.8100
ShamedDogan25157.414050179003704.1428922.5400
BenBaker11057.554048.778594.491035.9856446.400
RickFrancis50275.141515025424.554394.1746822.52-619.920
NathanTate20316.73440096865.75423.1366141.4400
MindiSmith1196.84238.413717.24793.192158.400
JacqueSample8512.845144.4723397.923224.5714141.5100
AdrianPlank24221.7212213.0348272.718697.5423737.8400
RonHicks11665.86155015500000
CheriReisch20649.5713586.7264205.723704.6744928.700
AlexRiley14309.2312448.3313953.332355.443404.6900
NeilSmith1677.921806.413938.658752956.7300
MichaelStephens30823.9514350227502512.55942.6100
SuziePollock3951.06030816.11121.820408.6300
TonyLovasco19831.86145014886.7512.32845.7600
JohnBlack28996.688014.699264.69369.951709.95-13400
JohannaDoll6091.013945.1847765.02482.4141433.57-2828.0811050
JustinHill16684.91325032503737.553737.5500
KarenPlanalp577.42448.635325.13592.064357.2100
MarleneTerry2178.75806.414619.6502437.8400
RobVescovo134674.2490921063473443.3772664.4100
RodgerReedy9305.01630018725683.5210292.9600
LukeBarber6911.091370.187964.989.29663.900
ChrisHager9953.8210499.6512615.652282.182371.8300
AaronHailey858.24758.24758.240000
CrystalQuade4009227331.1827331.188485.588485.5800
JamesMurphy21502.351252558646.1916281.7732381.9602082.29
JefferyPogue13571.93000000
RickRoeber19370.063229.2133855.72440.644463.4505000
TravisFitzwater33818.827542.3349166.57810.8918050.0100
ScottCazadd988.52130013002300.482300.4800
JonathanPatterson122328.5921794.56103944.891549.327858.300
TerrenceFiala212.98265573.4305070.4502700
DaveGragg4034.73414.414757.97725.552810.0400
DaleWright17597.670390828.421152.8250607.3300
MichaelO'Donnell6043.417316.5628576.561643519210.3200
BillOtto54229.826394.7465735.177905.6414713.921188.934112.11
WileyPrice5822.7950014900785.8913069.0300
JamesShackelford43572.5922200.2170129.024006.2124657.5700
CurtisTrent124167.0647575811637989.329416.700
LakeyshaBosley5286.35305019240758.7611410.25-10003000
DorothyBailey8644.88415241524070.464070.4600
TracyMccreery151210.5223546.7759739.77314.043808.1900
LeePitman2913.183535.5812361.675579.377979.28-470.990
RaymondLampert4513.7430.184224.6195.091170.8100
BillHardwick5139.39105018455.792464.5310304.6805300
GregorySharpe16920.41135028075013562.4035000
DougRichey14442.89440035359.241312.153944.4700
CraigFishel31952.121432.4441054.863222.299271.8708200
LaDonnaAppelbaum37928.063770.1839848.97461.5924655.1104761.43
MarvinManring6050.63930.1814258.531066.987917.900
BrianSeitz2941.43182514878.57226.9711683.5700
KevinWindham7461.2760.1849375.34679.9940059.6600
ShaneRoden7603.31394624443120037023.3100
DerrickNowlin5405.95442414127.73904.938080.03039.47
RhondaDolan44800.6526704.1860326.856698.714437.9605000
NancyRagan1379.362431.644414.881009.166550.2902300
PatriciaLewis12745.46055.1878194.21185.7562509.4100
VictorAllred3869.32350102449.99123.9663057.79-100000
Travis Smith 2133.700600600050700
PaulaBrown59557.3340979.1848296.6115261.9119270.8900
KentHaden20917.943400407355608.7621550.6900
DirkDeaton17152.096860.6241876.62402.2822275.2600
AndrewLeighton4865.452352.1811734.32883.566203.980205.13
ChrisBrown19900.6710376310973312.6311195.7505400
DonnaBaringer54745.26406.419639.65632.1632.100
AllisonSchoolcraft1378.411928.852593.85844.6925.4400
WadeKiefer15948.910391.2617857.04675.081542.5700
PhilChristofanelli60125.9611850625401451.329239.220161.95
MarkSharp6139.626606.418815.411217.983789.5800
EricHolmes18103.177459.4721184.322042.392091.8300
KeriIngle69530.9227245.3395601.223134.2631424.7705000
Margaret "Maggie"Nurrenbern75984.8727464.9197510.458040.5218935.5805000
JohnBoyd1494.47597.577198.72183.093631.8602700
Mary Coleman45845.9113096130965078.625078.6200
AshleyAune45746.434613.0868957.5110830.2617254.7500
BennieCook4180.472222.2118354.011588.9517147.55454.941378.65
DonRone14214.0826048856004094.5300
Cynthia Nugent842.511768.912158.911204.413160250
LisaThomas5162.743892.740536.4582.635373.6609900
EmilyWeber9450.487190.1838635.652712.728316.500
BrandtVircks1000.917573378584.32282.09-308.762000
MichaelJohnson9399.651331.4110837.65292.32143800
RobertSauls39648.1320562.4196914.46445.5152447.4101471.14
ScottCupps30006749.266749.263664366400
Christine Hyman12196.5419748.6519748.658862.038862.03145.81274.81
MichaelBurton14317.186380.1813559.3420.581880.4502447.08
RaychelProudie14137.931635.1816762.51624.375762.7600
DavidSmith131206.7234617291110.654184.36133215.4600
KariChesney12284.659884.8926563.112860.638195.9600
IanMackey26762.045495.2539767.973526.1122251.8100
TheresaSchmitt6591.35931.414589.65031.9300
TrishGunby115657.5453381.0469208.3324081.7830989.3700
MichaelDavis4997.79355.5432895.71514.4627805.55025100
BarbaraPhifer34730.0411631.545008.122841.739221.8900
JohnKiehne9229.222998.9134603.853628.0422562.6500
AnnetteTurnbaugh24129.2917794.6730869.675636.938065.3813251325
DanShaul31559.631040065984.537832.6753977.8100
DavidGregory74135.8543366123058.027398.3350082.18013181
WilliamBetteridge6711.617040.4118515.651684.048382.400
CyndiBuchheit-Courtway15534.3412545987.42598.8528189.709000
JoshuaHurlbert25727.872577.2131872.481353.465552.13010000
RonStaggs1133.4015090.06012854.9206200
YvonneChong1624.974010.7414397.742300.779897.5902259.18
CynthiaBerne31965.4824829.4965625.7419537.4630103.5900
Aaliyah Bailey6865.94552.517536.51879.710542.5800
HannahKelly15632.6310746107462523.372523.3703500
JeffKnight19439.82425086230.17058952.4300
ElizabethFogle97958.9337835.54135230.4615647.3227281.6800
JoshuaDunne563.5616706474.6815005660.7200
Bishop Davidson16066.3711242.8853666.371419.4937222.300
DonaldMayhew4996.36140010830.023006100.1630018725.57
DougClemens34516.025263.8537913.57433.1710204.8400
RasheenAldridge13564.27448.7719829.880.85131.4200
GretchenBangert18206.055510.185510.181935.031935.0302076.01
DeanPlocher173558.4538106.8163352.1438423.41105269.1100
PatrickBellew1001001000000
NolaWood1621.9250250505.11505.1100
JeffMunzinger41572.2617930.8868271.0817337.9522528.0600
TerryBurgess3806.47103922313310099.119036.400
JerryAdzima7020389538950000
NealBarnes2819.657984.4116694.339458.6111149.0160006020.52
PeterMerideth26880.725935.1831099.1936.789739.5100
IngridBurnett5081.274460.1851707.01426.2854335.32010500
HelenaWebb20404.0318456.4481125.9440355.4552854.6100
ArthurSchaaf6788.643732.218822.21683.441690.0700
DerekGrier65512.41265462654697.361791.0300
MarlonAnderson4583.37733.2421588.461356.1213162.2400
TriciaDerges3162.873624.5818046.83439.514861.75013022.25
MichaelPerson4734.863559.6111666.732271.097661.91020
Barry Hovis3405.7205782.32399.811375.06025350
