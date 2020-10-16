October quarterly filing reports: House

Here are the October 2020 filing reports for those seeking election to the House. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Daniel
|Cherry
|1080.7
|1106.41
|2838.65
|1724
|1757.95
|0
|0
|Rickey
|Perry
|10804.95
|0
|19846
|0
|11513.05
|0
|18000
|James
|Williams
|1712.35
|3084.65
|3084.65
|1372.3
|1372.3
|0
|0
|Victor
|Abundis
|7710.86
|12132.41
|14696.2
|5015
|8523.12
|2757
|2757
|Steve
|Helms
|18762.31
|13915
|51218.42
|37070.27
|43907.82
|0
|0
|Chris
|Sander
|7860.42
|308.33
|27548.06
|1713.83
|19166.24
|0
|20000
|Connie
|Simmons
|3103.18
|3399.85
|3899.85
|546.67
|546.67
|0
|0
|Bill
|Owen
|16482.91
|6659.7
|35931.5
|1550
|18796.59
|0
|0
|Tony
|Dorsett
|556.41
|666.41
|1332.82
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jason
|Chipman
|9269.29
|3346
|13646
|698.78
|6882.84
|0
|0
|Jessica
|DeVoto
|832.18
|1301.18
|6949.03
|1987.27
|5708.5
|0
|0
|Bradley
|Hudson
|12398.22
|2700
|3200
|271.15
|271.15
|0
|0
|A
|Wallingford
|54909.41
|13104.69
|13104.69
|1706.66
|1706.66
|0
|0
|Tom
|Hurst
|0
|0
|4700
|6.12
|4759.64
|0
|0
|Michael
|Todd
|367.4
|0
|367.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Randy
|Pietzman
|6716.16
|0
|81441.89
|1750
|54855.17
|0
|0
|James
|Kalberloh
|2800.91
|2500
|18665
|360.9
|15364.09
|0
|1250
|Phyllis
|Hardwick
|3938.95
|74.13
|62144.26
|19.99
|53883.93
|0
|0
|Emma Jean
|Pretto
|31479.61
|26189.28
|69462.58
|18469.95
|36876.87
|0
|0
|Mike
|Henderson
|51763.42
|10000
|215034.01
|7636.15
|43722.19
|0
|0
|Mark
|Ellebracht
|37795.19
|25536.41
|89897.66
|18967.78
|61669.62
|7000
|7000
|John
|Simmons
|22913.57
|4986.56
|29083.56
|76.34
|12649.66
|0
|0
|Lisa
|Rees
|2012.06
|2665.41
|4295.41
|1157.34
|1683.35
|-22.84
|0
|Jeff
|Justus
|286.39
|0
|11562.99
|0
|1631.22
|0
|2823.17
|Randall
|Railsback
|3409.57
|1622.21
|3169.91
|152.39
|1737.4
|0
|0
|Susan
|Shumway
|3361.5
|1965.61
|5183.53
|0
|1569.06
|0
|0
|Bruce
|Sassmann
|4821.68
|5347.74
|42947.74
|4408.56
|38103.85
|0
|25000
|Kevon
|Graves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamie
|Burger
|6844.47
|3872.21
|51265.21
|63.07
|43388.53
|0
|50
|Colby
|Murphy
|2370.6
|1080.41
|6685.41
|1202.14
|4019.14
|0
|0
|William
|Falkner III
|16968.14
|9658.7
|13383.7
|274.98
|956.03
|0
|0
|Angela
|Thomas
|2148.4
|3407.25
|4107.25
|1541.26
|1958.85
|0
|0
|Dave
|Griffith
|22897.64
|12100
|130607.5
|1213.01
|105955.84
|0
|0
|Angie
|Schaefer
|2968.61
|3180.18
|10414.61
|5488.71
|10050.88
|548.09
|2604.88
|William
|Wayne
|850
|1435.13
|1435.13
|356.13
|356.13
|0
|0
|Sara
|Walsh
|42895.55
|16305
|65456.52
|2859.89
|25525.34
|0
|1000
|William
|Heisse
|1323.04
|2170
|2170
|1541.49
|1541.49
|0
|1300
|Boris
|Abadzhyan
|1272.7
|1272.7
|1272.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley
|Manlove
|12475.09
|5416.77
|60871.81
|2358.05
|47456.15
|0
|4730
|Chris
|Dinkins
|12883.02
|1750
|6041
|2632.54
|5032.54
|0
|0
|Richard
|West
|5659.07
|1050
|22080.76
|0
|26301.93
|0
|11536
|Brenda
|Shields
|47358.29
|8846
|36060.5
|233.16
|4760.27
|0
|0
|Ann
|Zimpfer
|23007.45
|10531.12
|32884.54
|4137.7
|9809.13
|0
|450.97
|Jeffrey
|Messenger
|17937.44
|0
|28550
|0
|8194.05
|0
|23731.25
|Brenda
|McKinney
|1853.59
|1678.85
|3247.35
|170
|1103.76
|0
|0
|Jered
|Taylor
|2110.99
|800
|9976.42
|222.58
|10890.17
|0
|0
|Willard
|Haley
|15421.42
|1622.21
|27192.96
|36.39
|11023.58
|0
|12000
|Rudy
|Veit
|21629.01
|3100
|24552.89
|130
|14963.86
|0
|0
|Rory
|Rowland
|18822.8
|4356.41
|143460.8
|153.95
|27369.16
|0
|0
|Martha
|Stevens
|27098.13
|2760.18
|14613.43
|3693.93
|7166.84
|0
|0
|Bradley
|Pollitt
|20958.35
|4225
|57724.8
|732.62
|23956.35
|0
|0
|David
|Evans
|10646.66
|4050
|19122.42
|0
|12879.38
|-4900
|4000
|Chrissy
|Sommer
|25699.01
|12.89
|94.51
|862.47
|2681.33
|0
|0
|Bill
|Kidd
|20111.15
|8546
|38855.3
|43899.37
|70562.07
|0
|0
|Herman
|Morse
|7505.07
|1050
|28535
|0
|17612.39
|0
|7273.33
|Vicke
|Kepling
|820.75
|3507
|12982.05
|5455.32
|12049.3
|0
|0
|Lane
|Roberts
|20011.03
|10150
|22121.25
|3511.77
|4326.23
|0
|0
|Charles
|Basye
|42914.86
|7641.8
|239338.09
|801.17
|219173.46
|0
|9
|Brady
|O'Dell
|1469.65
|406.41
|1489.65
|10
|20
|0
|0
|Joe
|Adams
|10291.41
|2606.41
|11265.96
|0
|2722.02
|0
|0
|J
|Eggleston
|54205.1
|2750
|24696
|285.6
|4190.23
|0
|0
|Edwin
|Lewis
|6573.51
|1893.9
|13357.47
|19.72
|6624.44
|0
|0
|Wesley
|Rogers
|27065.17
|12321
|52467.18
|774.85
|12102.24
|0
|500
|Robert
|Bromley
|4642.6
|1900
|33875
|369
|3658.45
|0
|23000
|Darrell
|Atchison
|5940.79
|5872.21
|44293.61
|214.03
|37580.61
|500
|23320
|Kurtis
|Gregory
|17091.35
|3800
|45555.22
|580.87
|22368.87
|0
|0
|John
|Wiemann
|93602.56
|23516
|135438.48
|5270.46
|50422.54
|0
|0
|Danny
|Busick
|2357.89
|250
|5300
|402.8
|3321.58
|0
|0
|Andrew
|McDaniel
|3006.12
|0
|15000
|5
|12954.92
|0
|0
|Tracy
|Grundy
|638.88
|1948.18
|7048.53
|4029
|6409.65
|0
|0
|Edwin
|Hogan
|1271.99
|2022.98
|2022.98
|750.99
|750.99
|0
|0
|Richard
|Brown
|10658.3
|4459.61
|77451.86
|0
|12126.63
|0
|0
|Adam
|Schnelting
|16166.8
|5296
|34199.03
|1526.11
|38709.49
|0
|0
|Ann
|Kelley
|7913.41
|2100
|23364.69
|685
|17232.23
|470
|4506.45
|Sarah
|Unsicker
|14537.89
|4600.2
|4600.2
|1821.99
|1821.99
|-630
|0
|Jeff
|Porter
|13875.75
|7946
|107891.39
|328.93
|72674.95
|0
|0
|Aaron
|Craig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert
|Crump
|735.18
|500
|2600
|1857.24
|1857.24
|500
|1500
|Dan
|Houx
|40163.22
|40175
|210425.27
|6173.58
|102799
|0
|0
|Jermond
|Mosley
|5977.26
|2410.18
|25543.56
|462.54
|16550.95
|0
|0
|Cindy
|Slimp
|4150.32
|1513.38
|9720.6
|242.78
|5547.97
|0
|0
|Hardy
|Billington
|24316.27
|2200
|174906.29
|0
|55863.71
|0
|15650
|Tyler
|Merkel
|411.69
|0
|36839
|0
|49259.81
|0
|23092.5
|Mike
|Haffner
|44665.13
|2600
|2600
|253.54
|253.54
|0
|0
|Sean
|Pouche
|10988.36
|11453.12
|11453.12
|2100.94
|2100.94
|4689.3
|4689.3
|Steve
|Butz
|39827.28
|10543.44
|41093.28
|1263
|1269
|0
|32500
|Erica
|Hoffman
|18223.24
|6445
|6445
|9399.95
|9399.95
|0
|0
|Aaron
|Mais
|4444.33
|6525
|6525
|2080.67
|2080.67
|0
|0
|Terry
|Thompson
|27416.81
|122.21
|18728.5
|1500
|7766.73
|0
|15000
|Aaron
|Griesheimer
|36719.21
|9450
|9450
|755
|755
|0
|0
|Dean
|VanSchoiack
|7923.56
|7743.21
|9943.21
|778.77
|2644.78
|0
|4500
|Tom
|Hannegan
|3425.7
|2750
|2750
|15837.34
|15837.34
|0
|7397.19
|Peggy
|McGaugh
|16690.63
|2300
|6400
|219.99
|1237.66
|0
|0
|Tim
|Taylor
|9548.01
|10298.4
|26014.23
|2653.33
|15638.99
|0
|4500
|Bruce
|Degroot
|26599.4
|20596
|20596
|4194.7
|4194.7
|0
|3500
|Patricia
|Pike
|8794.16
|2450
|2450
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam
|Schwadron
|3451.26
|4343.33
|4343.33
|7766.21
|7766.21
|0
|745.74
|Michael
|McGirl
|29087.08
|9350
|79089.26
|250
|13990.91
|5000
|5314.57
|Rusty
|Black
|4444.14
|4050
|4050
|342
|342
|0
|0
|Gabriel
|Jones
|3245.96
|4966
|29061.54
|1314.25
|22485.63
|-2000
|0
|Ronald
|Copeland
|1941.58
|2322.21
|31629.46
|395.04
|29345.67
|0
|0
|Kip
|Kendrick
|91807.19
|14206.18
|43409.2
|1801.98
|13291.73
|0
|0
|Yolanda
|Young
|1685.66
|1756.41
|9146.64
|178
|8303.18
|-600
|600
|Louis
|Riggs
|9587.64
|4650
|4650
|187.55
|187.55
|0
|0
|Dan
|Stacy
|4357.05
|2653.33
|21804.46
|2036.1
|21883.38
|0
|500
|Jeff
|Coleman
|16804.86
|14283
|74556.95
|7314.73
|56200.34
|0
|0
|Judy
|Morgan
|31453.64
|0
|45
|135
|1781.99
|0
|0
|Yonnee
|Fortson
|1.07
|8.02
|8.02
|6.95
|6.95
|0
|0
|Nick
|Schroer
|56730.58
|3400
|3400
|4596.52
|4596.52
|0
|0
|Jerome
|Barnes
|18433.17
|2060.18
|13831.85
|193.96
|2228.42
|171.98
|2531.98
|Becky
|Ruth
|23206.08
|14992
|55962
|295.82
|30978.21
|0
|0
|Anne
|Landers
|3010.85
|5649.52
|5649.52
|1839.16
|1839.16
|0
|0
|Fred
|Kratky
|20780.83
|0
|0
|1250
|1250
|0
|0
|Bridget
|Moore
|23391.69
|13103.65
|51677.65
|13297.05
|27452.81
|0
|0
|Shamed
|Dogan
|25157.41
|4050
|17900
|3704.14
|28922.54
|0
|0
|Ben
|Baker
|11057.55
|4048.7
|78594.49
|1035.98
|56446.4
|0
|0
|Rick
|Francis
|50275.14
|15150
|25424.55
|4394.17
|46822.52
|-619.92
|0
|Nathan
|Tate
|20316.73
|4400
|96865.75
|423.13
|66141.44
|0
|0
|Mindi
|Smith
|1196.84
|238.41
|3717.24
|793.19
|2158.4
|0
|0
|Jacque
|Sample
|8512.84
|5144.47
|23397.92
|3224.57
|14141.51
|0
|0
|Adrian
|Plank
|24221.72
|12213.03
|48272.71
|8697.54
|23737.84
|0
|0
|Ron
|Hicks
|11665.86
|1550
|1550
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheri
|Reisch
|20649.57
|13586.72
|64205.72
|3704.67
|44928.7
|0
|0
|Alex
|Riley
|14309.23
|12448.33
|13953.33
|2355.44
|3404.69
|0
|0
|Neil
|Smith
|1677.92
|1806.41
|3938.65
|875
|2956.73
|0
|0
|Michael
|Stephens
|30823.95
|14350
|22750
|2512.5
|5942.61
|0
|0
|Suzie
|Pollock
|3951.06
|0
|30816.1
|1121.8
|20408.63
|0
|0
|Tony
|Lovasco
|19831.86
|1450
|14886.75
|12.3
|2845.76
|0
|0
|John
|Black
|28996.68
|8014.69
|9264.69
|369.95
|1709.95
|-1340
|0
|Johanna
|Doll
|6091.01
|3945.18
|47765.02
|482.41
|41433.57
|-2828.08
|11050
|Justin
|Hill
|16684.91
|3250
|3250
|3737.55
|3737.55
|0
|0
|Karen
|Planalp
|577.42
|448.63
|5325.13
|592.06
|4357.21
|0
|0
|Marlene
|Terry
|2178.75
|806.41
|4619.65
|0
|2437.84
|0
|0
|Rob
|Vescovo
|134674.2
|49092
|106347
|3443.37
|72664.41
|0
|0
|Rodger
|Reedy
|9305.01
|6300
|18725
|683.52
|10292.96
|0
|0
|Luke
|Barber
|6911.09
|1370.18
|7964.98
|9.29
|663.9
|0
|0
|Chris
|Hager
|9953.82
|10499.65
|12615.65
|2282.18
|2371.83
|0
|0
|Aaron
|Hailey
|858.24
|758.24
|758.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal
|Quade
|40092
|27331.18
|27331.18
|8485.58
|8485.58
|0
|0
|James
|Murphy
|21502.35
|12525
|58646.19
|16281.77
|32381.96
|0
|2082.29
|Jeffery
|Pogue
|13571.93
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rick
|Roeber
|19370.06
|3229.21
|33855.72
|440.64
|4463.45
|0
|5000
|Travis
|Fitzwater
|33818.82
|7542.33
|49166.57
|810.89
|18050.01
|0
|0
|Scott
|Cazadd
|988.52
|1300
|1300
|2300.48
|2300.48
|0
|0
|Jonathan
|Patterson
|122328.59
|21794.56
|103944.89
|1549.3
|27858.3
|0
|0
|Terrence
|Fiala
|212.98
|26
|5573.43
|0
|5070.45
|0
|2700
|Dave
|Gragg
|4034.73
|414.41
|4757.97
|725.55
|2810.04
|0
|0
|Dale
|Wright
|17597.67
|0
|390828.42
|1152.82
|50607.33
|0
|0
|Michael
|O'Donnell
|6043.41
|7316.56
|28576.56
|16435
|19210.32
|0
|0
|Bill
|Otto
|54229.8
|26394.74
|65735.17
|7905.64
|14713.92
|1188.93
|4112.11
|Wiley
|Price
|5822.79
|500
|14900
|785.89
|13069.03
|0
|0
|James
|Shackelford
|43572.59
|22200.21
|70129.02
|4006.21
|24657.57
|0
|0
|Curtis
|Trent
|124167.06
|47575
|81163
|7989.3
|29416.7
|0
|0
|Lakeysha
|Bosley
|5286.35
|3050
|19240
|758.76
|11410.25
|-1000
|3000
|Dorothy
|Bailey
|8644.88
|4152
|4152
|4070.46
|4070.46
|0
|0
|Tracy
|Mccreery
|151210.52
|23546.77
|59739.77
|314.04
|3808.19
|0
|0
|Lee
|Pitman
|2913.18
|3535.58
|12361.67
|5579.37
|7979.28
|-470.99
|0
|Raymond
|Lampert
|4513.7
|430.18
|4224.61
|95.09
|1170.81
|0
|0
|Bill
|Hardwick
|5139.39
|1050
|18455.79
|2464.53
|10304.68
|0
|5300
|Gregory
|Sharpe
|16920.41
|1350
|28075
|0
|13562.4
|0
|35000
|Doug
|Richey
|14442.89
|4400
|35359.24
|1312.15
|3944.47
|0
|0
|Craig
|Fishel
|31952.1
|21432.44
|41054.86
|3222.29
|9271.87
|0
|8200
|LaDonna
|Appelbaum
|37928.06
|3770.18
|39848.97
|461.59
|24655.11
|0
|4761.43
|Marvin
|Manring
|6050.63
|930.18
|14258.53
|1066.98
|7917.9
|0
|0
|Brian
|Seitz
|2941.43
|1825
|14878.57
|226.97
|11683.57
|0
|0
|Kevin
|Windham
|7461.2
|760.18
|49375.34
|679.99
|40059.66
|0
|0
|Shane
|Roden
|7603.31
|3946
|24443
|1200
|37023.31
|0
|0
|Derrick
|Nowlin
|5405.95
|4424
|14127.73
|904.93
|8080.03
|0
|39.47
|Rhonda
|Dolan
|44800.65
|26704.18
|60326.85
|6698.7
|14437.96
|0
|5000
|Nancy
|Ragan
|1379.36
|2431.64
|4414.88
|1009.16
|6550.29
|0
|2300
|Patricia
|Lewis
|12745.4
|6055.18
|78194.21
|185.75
|62509.41
|0
|0
|Victor
|Allred
|3869.3
|2350
|102449.99
|123.96
|63057.79
|-10000
|0
|Travis
|Smith
|2133.7
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|50700
|Paula
|Brown
|59557.33
|40979.18
|48296.61
|15261.91
|19270.89
|0
|0
|Kent
|Haden
|20917.94
|3400
|40735
|5608.76
|21550.69
|0
|0
|Dirk
|Deaton
|17152.09
|6860.62
|41876.62
|402.28
|22275.26
|0
|0
|Andrew
|Leighton
|4865.45
|2352.18
|11734.3
|2883.56
|6203.98
|0
|205.13
|Chris
|Brown
|19900.67
|10376
|31097
|3312.63
|11195.75
|0
|5400
|Donna
|Baringer
|54745.2
|6406.41
|9639.65
|632.1
|632.1
|0
|0
|Allison
|Schoolcraft
|1378.41
|1928.85
|2593.85
|844.6
|925.44
|0
|0
|Wade
|Kiefer
|15948.9
|10391.26
|17857.04
|675.08
|1542.57
|0
|0
|Phil
|Christofanelli
|60125.96
|11850
|62540
|1451.32
|9239.22
|0
|161.95
|Mark
|Sharp
|6139.62
|6606.41
|8815.41
|1217.98
|3789.58
|0
|0
|Eric
|Holmes
|18103.17
|7459.47
|21184.32
|2042.39
|2091.83
|0
|0
|Keri
|Ingle
|69530.92
|27245.33
|95601.22
|3134.26
|31424.77
|0
|5000
|Margaret "Maggie"
|Nurrenbern
|75984.87
|27464.91
|97510.45
|8040.52
|18935.58
|0
|5000
|John
|Boyd
|1494.47
|597.57
|7198.72
|183.09
|3631.86
|0
|2700
|Mary
|Coleman
|45845.91
|13096
|13096
|5078.62
|5078.62
|0
|0
|Ashley
|Aune
|45746.4
|34613.08
|68957.51
|10830.26
|17254.75
|0
|0
|Bennie
|Cook
|4180.47
|2222.21
|18354.01
|1588.95
|17147.55
|454.94
|1378.65
|Don
|Rone
|14214.08
|260
|4885
|600
|4094.53
|0
|0
|Cynthia
|Nugent
|842.51
|1768.91
|2158.91
|1204.4
|1316
|0
|250
|Lisa
|Thomas
|5162.74
|3892.7
|40536.4
|582.6
|35373.66
|0
|9900
|Emily
|Weber
|9450.48
|7190.18
|38635.65
|2712.7
|28316.5
|0
|0
|Brandt
|Vircks
|1000.91
|757
|3378
|584.3
|2282.09
|-308.76
|2000
|Michael
|Johnson
|9399.65
|1331.41
|10837.65
|292.32
|1438
|0
|0
|Robert
|Sauls
|39648.13
|20562.41
|96914.4
|6445.51
|52447.41
|0
|1471.14
|Scott
|Cupps
|3000
|6749.26
|6749.26
|3664
|3664
|0
|0
|Christine
|Hyman
|12196.54
|19748.65
|19748.65
|8862.03
|8862.03
|145.81
|274.81
|Michael
|Burton
|14317.18
|6380.18
|13559.34
|20.58
|1880.45
|0
|2447.08
|Raychel
|Proudie
|14137.93
|1635.18
|16762.51
|624.37
|5762.76
|0
|0
|David
|Smith
|131206.72
|34617
|291110.65
|4184.36
|133215.46
|0
|0
|Kari
|Chesney
|12284.65
|9884.89
|26563.11
|2860.63
|8195.96
|0
|0
|Ian
|Mackey
|26762.04
|5495.25
|39767.97
|3526.11
|22251.81
|0
|0
|Theresa
|Schmitt
|6591.35
|931.41
|4589.65
|0
|31.93
|0
|0
|Trish
|Gunby
|115657.54
|53381.04
|69208.33
|24081.78
|30989.37
|0
|0
|Michael
|Davis
|4997.79
|355.54
|32895.71
|514.46
|27805.55
|0
|25100
|Barbara
|Phifer
|34730.04
|11631.5
|45008.12
|2841.73
|9221.89
|0
|0
|John
|Kiehne
|9229.22
|2998.91
|34603.85
|3628.04
|22562.65
|0
|0
|Annette
|Turnbaugh
|24129.29
|17794.67
|30869.67
|5636.93
|8065.38
|1325
|1325
|Dan
|Shaul
|31559.63
|10400
|65984.53
|7832.67
|53977.81
|0
|0
|David
|Gregory
|74135.85
|43366
|123058.02
|7398.33
|50082.18
|0
|13181
|William
|Betteridge
|6711.61
|7040.41
|18515.65
|1684.04
|8382.4
|0
|0
|Cyndi
|Buchheit-Courtway
|15534.3
|4125
|45987.42
|598.85
|28189.7
|0
|9000
|Joshua
|Hurlbert
|25727.87
|2577.21
|31872.48
|1353.46
|5552.13
|0
|10000
|Ron
|Staggs
|1133.4
|0
|15090.06
|0
|12854.92
|0
|6200
|Yvonne
|Chong
|1624.97
|4010.74
|14397.74
|2300.77
|9897.59
|0
|2259.18
|Cynthia
|Berne
|31965.48
|24829.49
|65625.74
|19537.46
|30103.59
|0
|0
|Aaliyah
|Bailey
|6865.94
|552.5
|17536.51
|879.7
|10542.58
|0
|0
|Hannah
|Kelly
|15632.63
|10746
|10746
|2523.37
|2523.37
|0
|3500
|Jeff
|Knight
|19439.82
|4250
|86230.17
|0
|58952.43
|0
|0
|Elizabeth
|Fogle
|97958.93
|37835.54
|135230.46
|15647.32
|27281.68
|0
|0
|Joshua
|Dunne
|563.56
|1670
|6474.68
|1500
|5660.72
|0
|0
|Bishop
|Davidson
|16066.37
|11242.88
|53666.37
|1419.49
|37222.3
|0
|0
|Donald
|Mayhew
|4996.36
|1400
|10830.02
|300
|6100.16
|300
|18725.57
|Doug
|Clemens
|34516.02
|5263.85
|37913.57
|433.17
|10204.84
|0
|0
|Rasheen
|Aldridge
|13564.27
|448.77
|19829.88
|0.8
|5131.42
|0
|0
|Gretchen
|Bangert
|18206.05
|5510.18
|5510.18
|1935.03
|1935.03
|0
|2076.01
|Dean
|Plocher
|173558.45
|38106.8
|163352.14
|38423.41
|105269.11
|0
|0
|Patrick
|Bellew
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola
|Wood
|1621.9
|250
|250
|505.11
|505.11
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Munzinger
|41572.26
|17930.88
|68271.08
|17337.95
|22528.06
|0
|0
|Terry
|Burgess
|3806.47
|10392
|23133
|10099.1
|19036.4
|0
|0
|Jerry
|Adzima
|7020
|3895
|3895
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neal
|Barnes
|2819.65
|7984.41
|16694.33
|9458.61
|11149.01
|6000
|6020.52
|Peter
|Merideth
|26880.72
|5935.18
|31099.1
|936.78
|9739.51
|0
|0
|Ingrid
|Burnett
|5081.27
|4460.18
|51707.01
|426.28
|54335.32
|0
|10500
|Helena
|Webb
|20404.03
|18456.44
|81125.94
|40355.45
|52854.61
|0
|0
|Arthur
|Schaaf
|6788.64
|3732.21
|8822.21
|683.44
|1690.07
|0
|0
|Derek
|Grier
|65512.41
|26546
|26546
|97.3
|61791.03
|0
|0
|Marlon
|Anderson
|4583.37
|733.24
|21588.46
|1356.12
|13162.24
|0
|0
|Tricia
|Derges
|3162.87
|3624.58
|18046.83
|439.5
|14861.75
|0
|13022.25
|Michael
|Person
|4734.86
|3559.61
|11666.73
|2271.09
|7661.91
|0
|20
|Barry
|Hovis
|3405.72
|0
|5782.32
|399.81
|1375.06
|0
|25350
Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of The Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.
Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.
She is a native of Missouri who studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also an alumna of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.
Contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com.