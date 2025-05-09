Op-Ed: Mother’s Day is a reminder for women to take care of our health

As someone who was raised in a family of healthcare workers, and now as someone with medical expertise and experience, I have known my entire life how important it is to detect and catch cancer early. But, in the rural Missouri area in which I was raised as well as the patients I see, including from rural areas, women too often go years without medical care or wellness checks, even in dire circumstances. This was the case when I was a child and is still the case now. As I got older and found my passion in breast imaging, I began to peel back the complex layers to understand why.

The barriers to life-saving care are often overwhelming, aggressive deterrents. Healthcare is expensive, it takes a long time to access what should be immediate care, it’s a complex system to navigate, receiving care can be too out of the way or too long of a drive, and it’s scary to think about a potential life-threatening diagnosis. I hear it all, and I empathize with those who must endure this.

As Mother’s Day approaches, I think about all the moms I’ve seen who, despite their schedules, financial difficulties and anxieties, have made an appointment to get screened for breast cancer, and it has saved their lives. I wish it were the case every time, but often, mothers and caregivers put everyone and everything before themselves. As a mother, I can certainly relate. Their mammograms get put on the back burner and the consequences are devastating.

In our state, particularly in rural areas, incurable breast cancer rates are extremely high. Increasingly, rural Missouri women under age 50 who are supposed to be in the prime of their lives, often mothers with young children, are dying from breast cancer. We know that White women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer, but Black women are 40% more likely to die. In Kansas, the percentage is 40%, commensurate to national statistics, but in Missouri, it’s 46%. I know that’s not comforting, but unfortunately, it’s the stark reality. Here’s a more encouraging truth: breast cancer has an almost 100% cure rate when caught early.

Understanding why it’s important to get checked for breast cancer is only half the battle. Taking the first step is just as critical. At Liberty Hospital, we have effective resources to help patients in need. We have financial assistance through our Patient Assistance Program. We also have bonafide funds for breast cancer care and access through the Liberty Hospital Foundation, which has been an incredible resource for patients. We also have Patient Advocates and Nurse Navigators that can assist patients in understanding how to access these funds and the processes that they entail.

And because hard things are easier to do when there are additional supplemental options to help those in need, I love to refer patients to Gateway to Hope, a Missouri-based nonprofit and a free resource. They are experienced in guiding Missouri women through all the unknowns of breast health care. When you call or reach them at www.gthmo.org, you’re quickly paired with a navigator who lives in your community. The help they offer is limitless, from transportation and financial support, to patiently answering your questions, alleviating fears, and more. They understand the pressures of motherhood and caregiving, and they are happy to help. Although our health systems do the absolute best they can to help patients in need, relationships with organizations like Gateway to Hope are crucial as it takes a village in the fight against breast cancer.

My wish for mothers and caregivers this Mother’s Day is that we all take care of our health. Make that appointment and know that you don’t have to do it alone. There is a network of resources here for you every step of the way. More importantly, there is a network of people who care and are here for you. We have seen so many breast cancer conquerors which is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do. We as a breast cancer community are here to provide hope and healing. Please make yourself a priority.

Happy Mother’s Day.