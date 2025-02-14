Opinion: Addressing the Firefighter Shortage at the Root

For the thousands of Missourians living in Hannibal, the national firefighter shortage isn’t just a headline. Staffing shortages forced the Hannibal Fire Department to shut one of its stations for the foreseeable future. As fire departments across the state face similar struggles, communities are left vulnerable to the devastating consequences of fires, natural disasters, car accidents, medical emergencies – the list goes on.

Addressing this shortage requires more than another recruitment push. Rather than relying solely on firefighting’s reputation and outdated professional practices to attract the next generation of firefighters, fire departments must recognize and adapt to changing demands.

The mindsets and preferences of the younger generation have shifted. A historically revered and competitive profession, the fire service is now struggling to attract younger candidates to replace its aging workforce. The latest NFPA data shows that nearly 30% of firefighters are at least 50 years old. With retirement approaching for nearly a third of the workforce, fire departments must act quickly to enlarge and strengthen recruitment pipelines.

Other trades have already moved to freshen up their efforts to compete for younger talent – and it’s working. Industries such as construction and plumbing have made a concerted effort to attract young workers, raising salaries by 20% and partnering with career and technical education (CTE) programs to train future laborers. As a result, they have begun to shift the narrative: Skilled trades are emerging as an increasingly lucrative and popular career path.

For decades, the fire service had no need for targeted recruitment efforts, instead prioritizing a strong community presence. Fire departments have invested heavily in building relationships within their local communities through school events, pancake breakfasts and fire safety weeks. But boosting recruitment numbers by visiting high schools and detailing the benefits of a career in the fire service has never been the focus of these events. As shortages continue to worsen, however, the need for intentional recruiting is becoming impossible to ignore. Simply hosting a barbeque and waiting for recruits to apply is no longer enough – fire departments need to use their experience with relationship building as a tool for educating young people about the fire service and the opportunities it presents.

The culture of service and volunteerism that once drove young people to firefighting is fading, and fixing the shortage starts with rebuilding this mindset. Whether it’s visiting a local elementary school or reaching out to families and communities, fire departments must start planting the seeds of respect for the service early. This isn’t simply about seeing an immediate uptick in recruits, but instilling the values of sacrifice, bravery and dedication that define the fire service. As Gen Zers look for jobs they believe matter, the fire service must be intentional about actively and consistently demonstrating why this profession is so important.

Appealing to the next generation of workers will require rethinking and updating old practices that discourage younger generations from joining. More than 90% of Gen Zers reported that technological sophistication impacts their interest in working at an organization. The younger generation has grown up in a digital world, surrounded by the power of innovative new ideas – and they expect to see technology in their careers. Yet firefighting has long resisted technological change in the name of tradition, further estranging itself from the generation who must carry it forward. This mindset must shift. Young people are forcing us to accept the reality that technology can make firefighters more effective and safer in the line of duty. Embracing modern tools isn’t about abandoning our heritage – it’s about securing the safety and future of our profession.

Fire departments have a responsibility to make firefighting an attractive, viable career path for the next generation. But the burden does not rest solely on firefighters. The public – legislators, county officials, taxpayers, parents, students – have a responsibility to recognize the lifesaving role of firefighters and the sacrifices necessary to protect a community. Supporting their efforts through funding, education, advocacy and even volunteering is essential, and every community member must take their role seriously. Turning the tide in firefighter recruitment doesn’t just benefit fire departments – it protects everyone who depends on firefighters to keep them safe.