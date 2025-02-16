Guest Host Aaron Baker is joined by former State Senator and candidate for St. Charles County Executive Bill Eigel. On panel Aaron is joined by Hannah Beers Sutton of HRCC, as well as Reps. Cecelie Williams, Emily Weber and Will Jobe.
This Week in Missouri Politics – February 16, 2025
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
- Missouri lawmakers tackle hemp regulation
- Opinion: Hawley proposal could improve air travel for Missourians
- Opinion: Lawfare against Roundup will cause China to own farm chemical supply
- TWMP Daily – January 29, 2025
- Press Release: Lane Koch Announces Uncontested Run for Chesterfield, Missouri City Council Ward 3
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: Congress must act to protect rural Missouri seniors’ health care access
- TWMP Column: It’s boring, it’s complicated and it’s damn important
- Husch Blackwell Strategies goes independent
- Opinion: The degree bill will increase tuition and require significant state support
- Opinion: Addressing the Firefighter Shortage at the Root
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Opinion: Congress must act to protect rural Missouri seniors’ health care access
- TWMP Column: It’s boring, it’s complicated and it’s damn important
- Husch Blackwell Strategies goes independent
- Opinion: The degree bill will increase tuition and require significant state support
- Opinion: Addressing the Firefighter Shortage at the Root
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: Congress must act to protect rural Missouri seniors’ health care access
- TWMP Column: It’s boring, it’s complicated and it’s damn important
- Husch Blackwell Strategies goes independent
- Opinion: The degree bill will increase tuition and require significant state support
- Opinion: Addressing the Firefighter Shortage at the Root
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »