This Week in Missouri Politics – February 16, 2025

By The Missouri Times on February 16, 2025

Guest Host Aaron Baker is joined by former State Senator and candidate for St. Charles County Executive Bill Eigel. On panel Aaron is joined by Hannah Beers Sutton of HRCC, as well as Reps. Cecelie Williams, Emily Weber and Will Jobe.

