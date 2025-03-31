Opinion: Brown’s Law – Protecting Farmers and Animals

HB 910 and SB 541, known as “Brown’s Law,” commemorate veterinarian Senator Doc Brown, a dedicated animal caregiver and protector of both pets and livestock. The bill contains two key provisions.

The first provision establishes the crime of making a malicious false report of animal abuse. Under this provision, a person who knowingly makes a false report or files a complaint with the intent to disrupt, harass, cause financial loss, or disturb the peace of an animal owner would be subject to legal consequences.

This would be the first specific protection in Missouri law for farmers and ranchers against individuals who file malicious false reports. These false claims can arise from disputes between neighbors, divorcing spouses, or misguided individuals. Regardless of the motive, farming and ranching are already challenging professions, and time wasted on unfounded complaints only adds unnecessary hardship.

Every farmer and rancher knows that caring for animals and the land is essential to their livelihood. My father was an extension agent for the University of Missouri, and both of my grandfathers were farmers. My grandfather Hopper expanded his farm from 40 acres to 2,000 acres near the Mississippi River, just south of Commerce, Missouri. Commerce was first settled by the French in 1788 and became a trading post in 1803. Locally, it was once said that Commerce was the largest city between St. Louis and Memphis.

My grandfather McIntosh raised 20 acres of peaches, 20 acres of pasture for cattle and pigs, and 40 acres of row crops. My father and I farmed alongside him on weekends. We would wake up at 4:00 AM, grab donuts at Houchin and sausage biscuits at Bo’s Breakfast & Bar-B-Q, then work the farm until 9:00 PM.

Both of my grandfathers told stories about farming with mules and plows, including experiences with rented mules. They spoke highly of those who took good care of their animals—and had little respect for those who didn’t.

The second provision of Brown’s Law adds starvation to the animal torture statute. Starving an animal is an intentional act—there is no excuse for failing to provide food. We have a moral and ethical responsibility to care for our animals. In cases where breeding operations of dogs and cats are raided, the animals are invariably found malnourished and neglected.

My client, the Animal Legal Defense Legislative Fund, supports legislation and policies that ensure the responsible care of animals by breeders. I, too, support responsible breeders—after all, that is where we got our Australian Shepherds. They are the smartest and most loyal dogs we’ve ever owned, truly members of our family. We are grateful for responsible breeders like Dara Horn of Horn Herders, who carefully consider genetic health and limit the number of times a female is bred before rehoming her with a loving family.

Brown’s Law is a step toward protecting both farmers and animals, ensuring fairness for responsible caretakers while holding those who neglect or exploit animals accountable.